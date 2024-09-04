BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 7: Overall standings and summary

Day 7 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was hosted on September 4. The teams from Red Groups 3 and 4 participated in their three matches. The eighth and final day of Week 2 will be played on September 5, 2024, when these two groups will compete in their remaining three matches of the stage.

Round 1 of the BMPS 2024 features a total of 128 teams. Over the course of two weeks, these teams are fighting in 12 matches each. The top 64 clubs from the overall scoreboard will be given a ticket to the next round, while the bottom 64 teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Overall standings of Red Group 3 and 4 after Day 7 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Trending

Here is the total points table after three matches:

Red Group 3

MOGO Esports - 54 points TCW - 26 points Phoenix - 22 points Astrokids - 21 points Godsaints Girls - 21 points Karunadu Esports - 18 points DO OR DIE - 17 points Team VST - 15 points HUB Esports - 15 points Alibaba Raiders - 14 points Team Muffins - 13 points Team Ruthless - 11 points JUX Esports - 9 points New Version - 7 points Silly Esports - 6 points Team RAFN - 0 points

Red Group 4

Hyderabad Hydras - 45 points THW Esports - 38 points CarpeDiem - 33 points Ghuso Esports - 29 points IMPRNT - 25 points K9 Squad - 22 points Rival Ape X - 21 points Team Psyche - 17 points DOW - 10 points Norules Xtreme - 9 points R4W Official - 9 points Team Tamilas - 6 points Arrancar Esports - 6 points Team INS - 4 points Heatbeasts Esports - 2 points NIY Esports - 0 points

In Red Group 3, MOGO Esports displayed a one-sided domination and amassed 54 points in their initial three matches of the BMPS Week 2. The Destro-led brigade won two Chicken Dinners. TCW and Phoenix were second and third with 26 and 22 points respectively. Godsaints Girls and Karunadu Esports managed 21 and 18 points, respectively. Team VST added only 15 points to their tally.

In Red Group 4, Hyderabad Hydras claimed a total of 45 points in their three encounters. THW also had a great day, scoring 38 points. Carpediem, who had a below-average run in the BMPS Week 1, bounced back and grabbed 33 points. K9 Squad, an experienced lineup, earned 22 points. Team Tamilas, a renowned squad, had a disappointing day as the club scored only six points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback