BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 7: Overall standings and summary

By Gametube
Modified Sep 04, 2024 23:29 IST
MOGO Esports played impressively on Day 7 of BMPS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
MOGO Esports played impressively on Day 7 of BMPS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 7 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was hosted on September 4. The teams from Red Groups 3 and 4 participated in their three matches. The eighth and final day of Week 2 will be played on September 5, 2024, when these two groups will compete in their remaining three matches of the stage.

Round 1 of the BMPS 2024 features a total of 128 teams. Over the course of two weeks, these teams are fighting in 12 matches each. The top 64 clubs from the overall scoreboard will be given a ticket to the next round, while the bottom 64 teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Overall standings of Red Group 3 and 4 after Day 7 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Here is the total points table after three matches:

Red Group 3

  1. MOGO Esports - 54 points
  2. TCW - 26 points
  3. Phoenix - 22 points
  4. Astrokids - 21 points
  5. Godsaints Girls - 21 points
  6. Karunadu Esports - 18 points
  7. DO OR DIE - 17 points
  8. Team VST - 15 points
  9. HUB Esports - 15 points
  10. Alibaba Raiders - 14 points
  11. Team Muffins - 13 points
  12. Team Ruthless - 11 points
  13. JUX Esports - 9 points
  14. New Version - 7 points
  15. Silly Esports - 6 points
  16. Team RAFN - 0 points

Red Group 4

  1. Hyderabad Hydras - 45 points
  2. THW Esports - 38 points
  3. CarpeDiem - 33 points
  4. Ghuso Esports - 29 points
  5. IMPRNT - 25 points
  6. K9 Squad - 22 points
  7. Rival Ape X - 21 points
  8. Team Psyche - 17 points
  9. DOW - 10 points
  10. Norules Xtreme - 9 points
  11. R4W Official - 9 points
  12. Team Tamilas - 6 points
  13. Arrancar Esports - 6 points
  14. Team INS - 4 points
  15. Heatbeasts Esports - 2 points
  16. NIY Esports - 0 points

In Red Group 3, MOGO Esports displayed a one-sided domination and amassed 54 points in their initial three matches of the BMPS Week 2. The Destro-led brigade won two Chicken Dinners. TCW and Phoenix were second and third with 26 and 22 points respectively. Godsaints Girls and Karunadu Esports managed 21 and 18 points, respectively. Team VST added only 15 points to their tally.

In Red Group 4, Hyderabad Hydras claimed a total of 45 points in their three encounters. THW also had a great day, scoring 38 points. Carpediem, who had a below-average run in the BMPS Week 1, bounced back and grabbed 33 points. K9 Squad, an experienced lineup, earned 22 points. Team Tamilas, a renowned squad, had a disappointing day as the club scored only six points.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी