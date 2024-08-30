BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Group 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights

Blue Group 2 has played all six matches of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. Honoured Rivalz had an amazing run this week as the underdog roster managed 69 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gujarat Tiger maintained their rhythm and collected 57 points, including 35 eliminations. Ignite Gaming has collected 53 points. Team Cosmic made an impressive comeback and scored 48 points.

Experienced lineups Team Versatile and 4Merical Esports grabbed 42 points each in their six matches. GlitchxReborn and Tribe Hirdmen posted 35 and 27 points respectively. Error Esports had a poor run and claimed only 20 points in six matches. The Night Raiders and Bot Army secured only nine points each. 4Dominator took five points.

All 128 participants,Teams from Blue Group 2 have completed all 12 matches of Round 1. Following this, the 64 best teams from the overall points table will move to Round 2.

Blue Group 2 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the overall rankings of Blue Group 2 after six matches:

Honoured Rivalz - 69 points Gujarat Tigers - 57 points Ignite Gaming - 53 points Team Comic - 48 points Assam Titans - 44 points Aerobotz - 42 points Team Versatile - 42 points 4Merical Esports - 42 points GlitchxReborn -35 points Tribe Hirdmen - 27 points Team Empire - 21 points Error Esports - 20 points NxtGen - 13 points The Night Raiders - 9 points Bot Army - 9 points 4Dominator - 5 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Honoured Rivalz came out victorious in their first encounter of Day 2 with 20 points. Team Cosmic too had a remarkable run, scoring 22 points based on 16 eliminations. Aerobotz and Team Versatile garnered 11 and 10 points respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, took six points, while 4Merical secured only three points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Gujarat Tigers won their second last match of the BMPS Round 1 with 19 points. Team Versatile, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, ensured 18 points with the help of 12 kills. Honoured Rivals managed nine points, while Aerobotz and Assam Titans claimed eight points each. 4Merical Esports was once again eliminated early into the game, and ended up with four points.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Team Cosmic secured their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS with 22 points. Gujarat Tigers and Tribe Hirdmen earned 11 points each. Aerobotz, 4Merical Esports, and Honoured Rivalz achieved nine points each. Team Versatile was eliminated with only one point in their last game of Round 1.

