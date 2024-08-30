BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Group 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Modified Aug 30, 2024 19:18 IST
Day 2 of BMPS Week 2 was played on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of BMPS Week 2 was played on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Blue Group 2 has played all six matches of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. Honoured Rivalz had an amazing run this week as the underdog roster managed 69 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gujarat Tiger maintained their rhythm and collected 57 points, including 35 eliminations. Ignite Gaming has collected 53 points. Team Cosmic made an impressive comeback and scored 48 points.

Experienced lineups Team Versatile and 4Merical Esports grabbed 42 points each in their six matches. GlitchxReborn and Tribe Hirdmen posted 35 and 27 points respectively. Error Esports had a poor run and claimed only 20 points in six matches. The Night Raiders and Bot Army secured only nine points each. 4Dominator took five points.

All 128 participants,Teams from Blue Group 2 have completed all 12 matches of Round 1. Following this, the 64 best teams from the overall points table will move to Round 2.

also-read-trending Trending

Blue Group 2 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

youtube-cover

Here are the overall rankings of Blue Group 2 after six matches:

  1. Honoured Rivalz - 69 points
  2. Gujarat Tigers - 57 points
  3. Ignite Gaming - 53 points
  4. Team Comic - 48 points
  5. Assam Titans - 44 points
  6. Aerobotz - 42 points
  7. Team Versatile - 42 points
  8. 4Merical Esports - 42 points
  9. GlitchxReborn -35 points
  10. Tribe Hirdmen - 27 points
  11. Team Empire - 21 points
  12. Error Esports - 20 points
  13. NxtGen - 13 points
  14. The Night Raiders - 9 points
  15. Bot Army - 9 points
  16. 4Dominator - 5 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Honoured Rivalz came out victorious in their first encounter of Day 2 with 20 points. Team Cosmic too had a remarkable run, scoring 22 points based on 16 eliminations. Aerobotz and Team Versatile garnered 11 and 10 points respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, took six points, while 4Merical secured only three points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Gujarat Tigers won their second last match of the BMPS Round 1 with 19 points. Team Versatile, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, ensured 18 points with the help of 12 kills. Honoured Rivals managed nine points, while Aerobotz and Assam Titans claimed eight points each. 4Merical Esports was once again eliminated early into the game, and ended up with four points.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Team Cosmic secured their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS with 22 points. Gujarat Tigers and Tribe Hirdmen earned 11 points each. Aerobotz, 4Merical Esports, and Honoured Rivalz achieved nine points each. Team Versatile was eliminated with only one point in their last game of Round 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी