Carnival Gaming claims prime spot as Day 3 of BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 2 ends

With the conclusion of Week 2 Day 3, Carnival Gaming has secured the prime position with 114 points in the BGIS 2024 Semifinals. 12 games have been played so far in this phase. After seeing a slow start to this stage, Carnival bounced back in its last eight matches and got the lead in the overall rankings. This squad's objective will be to play well consistently on the last day of the Semifinals.

MOGO Esports, who couldn't perform admirably on Day 1, got back on the track on Days 2 and 3. The Destro-led team finished Week 2 in second place with 108 points, including 62 kills. Venom Gaming has also showcased a promising run, capturing the third spot with 102 points and two Chicken Dinners.

All 23 participating clubs played against one another in the second week for eight spots in the Finals. The Semifinals will see each team play four more games to determine the eight finalists.

Overall standings of BGIS Semifinals Week 2 after Day 3

Here is the overall scoreboard after 12 matches:

Carnival Gaming - 114 points MOGO Esports - 108 points Venom Gaming - 102 points Team Limra - 94 points Rivalry Esports - 92 points Galaxy Esports - 91 points Reckoning Esports - 90 points Team 8Bit - 86 points RTGxIND - 74 points Hyderabad Hydras - 74 points Entity Gaming - 70 points Team Insane - 69 points Inferno Squad - 68 points Voltx Esports - 61 points GodLike Esports - 61 points Magnet Esports - 55 points Livecraft - 54 points THW Esports - 54 points 7Shore - 47 points LOC Esports - 42 points Inspiration Esports - 28 points NIY Esports - 18 points Prime Esports - 8 points

Reckoning Esports was seventh with 90 points and 59 kills. Team 8Bit also played well consistently in their last few games and scored 86 points. RTGxIND surprised everyone with its outstanding performances in its last two games and won two Chicken Dinners in a row. They hold the ninth spot with 74 points.

Entity Gaming played poorly in the last two Week 2 days despite seeing a good start to the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. The Saumraj-led lineup was first after Day 1 but has since slipped to the 11th rank with 70 points.

GodLike has had a disappointing run so far in the Semifinals. The crowd-favorite lineup came 15th with 61 points after 12 matches. The squad will hope to perform better in their remaining four games and advance to the BGIS 2024 Grand Finals.