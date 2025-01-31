Carnival Gaming ranks first as Day 1 of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Finals ends

Carnival Gaming delivered outstanding performances on the opening day of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals. The Hector-led squad seized first place in the overall standings, with 59 points (including 42 eliminations). While the club won only one Chicken Dinner, it played brilliantly in a few matches. Medal Esports, led by Price, was in second position, with 44 points.

K9 Squad also looked better compared to its Challenge Season run, and ensured third place, with 44 points. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, grabbed the fourth position, with 41 points. The ClutchGod-led Gujarat Tigers stood fifth in the table with 40 points.

The Grand Finals of this SPS Season 6 is being played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. A total of 16 clubs are competing for a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore. The remaining 12 matches of the finals will be played over the next two days.

Overall points table after Day 1 of SPS BGMI S6 Grand Finals

Carnival Gaming - 59 points Medal Esports - 44 points K9 Squad - 44 points Gods Reign - 41 points Gujarat Tigers - 40 points Revenant XSpark - 37 points Team Jelly - 37 points Orangutan Gaming - 34 points RedxRoss - 32 points Team Versatile - 30 points Reckoning - 30 points GodLike - 28 points WindGod - 23 points Wyld Fangs - 23 points Bot Army - 18 points Team Soul - 14 points

Revenant XSpark, the BGIS and BMPS 2024 champion, had a slow start but performed well in its last few matches and stood sixth in the standings, with 37 points. Its captain, Shadow, was phenomenal on Day 1. Meanwhile, Team Jelly and Orangutan earned the seventh and eighth positions, with 37 and 34 points, respectively.

RedxRoss, an underdog, finished ninth, with 32 points. Team Versatile, led by BGMI star Saumraj, came 10th, with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. Reckoning Gaming ranked 11th, with 30 points.

Team GodLike faced challenges in the first five matches of the day. The team showcased a much-needed comeback in the sixth game and added 17 points to its name. Jonathan from the team was outstanding in this match, as he alone secured eight kills. The club ranked 12th, with 28 points.

WindGod and Wyld Fangs gave below-average performances, scoring 23 points each. Lastly, Team Soul, a fan-favorite BGMI squad, stumbled on the opening day and ranked at the bottom, with 14 points.

