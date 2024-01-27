ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 8: Teams, map schedule, and more

Day 8 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season is all set to kick off at 4 pm IST on Saturday, January 27. The 32 participating teams will play three matches each. Fan favorites Team Soul sit at the top of the overall standings at the end of Day 7. The battle for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals is getting more intense each day.

Out of 36 matches, the participants have already played 21 in the last seven days. The remaining 15 matches will be especially important for the bottom-placed teams.

You can watch Day 8 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season on ESL India and Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube, Loco, Rooter, and Facebook channels.

ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season groups

Expand Tweet

Here are the names of the 32 teams who are fighting in this stage of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Day 8 map order

On Day 8, Group B will go up against Group C in the first, second, and third matches. Group A will face Group D in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches.

Here is the map schedule for Day 8:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and C

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and D

Overall scoreboard after Day 7

Expand Tweet

With the help of four Chicken Dinners and 105 frags, Team Soul scored 231 points in 21 matches in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. They can now play their upcoming matches without pressure. Entity Gaming (217 points) and Chemin Esports (211 points) secured the second and third spots, respectively.

WSB, Gods Reign, and Revenant have also been impressive so far in the Challenge Season, securing fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming and Alibaba Raiders bagged 178 points each.

Global Esports, led by BGMI veteran Mavi, played well on Day 7 and secured 10th place with 177 points. Orangutan and GodLike Esports registered 171 and 160 points, respectively.

At the end of Day 7, Blind, Reckoning, XSpark, and Medal were in the bottom 16.