ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 5: Teams, map schedule, overview, and how to watch 

Day 5 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season is scheduled for January 20 at 4:00 pm. All 32 participating teams will fight to strengthen their position on the overall scoreboard. One-third of the matches have already taken place in the first four days. All contesting squads are battling for spots in the Grand Finals.

Chemin Esports was in the top position at the end of Day 4. Revenant, Entity, and Gujarat Tigers were also impressive. However, Team XSpark, Reckoning, and other experienced squads did not look their best.

Participants for ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Here are the teams participating in Day 5 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Map order/schedule and how to watch

The first three matches on Day 5 will feature teams from groups A and C. The other three battles will feature teams from groups B and D.

All six matches will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Loco, and Rooter from 4 pm onwards. Here is the map rotation for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group B and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and D

Day 4 overview

Chemin Esports seized the first spot at the end of Day 4 with 138 points, 43 kills, and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant Esports, led by BGMI star Sensei, took second place with 133 points. Entity Gaming and Gujarat Tigers finished third and fourth with 117 and 116 points, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Team Prince dropped to the fifth position, while Blind Esports jumped to the sixth spot on Day 4. Team Soul and Orangutan posted 107 points each on the leaderboard.

Alibaba Raiders, Gods Reign, and Global Esports finished with 99, 98, and 94 points, respectively. Team GodLike earned their first Chicken Dinner of this BGMI event on the day and secured 13th place with 93 points.