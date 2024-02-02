ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals to be played at Noida Indoor Stadium from February 16 to 18

The highly anticipated ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals is set to take place from February 16 to 18 in Noida, Delhi NCR. The venue for this thrilling event is Gate No. 4, Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21. The gates will swing open at 1:30 pm IST, with the action-packed gaming extravaganza kicking off at 3 pm IST.

The Grand Finals is expected to be a thrilling showdown as the top 16 teams will compete across three days for the coveted trophy and a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Currently, the last week of the challenge season (penultimate stage) is in full swing, featuring intense battles among 32 top teams vying for the ultimate spot in the Finals.

This Pro Series is the first grand event of the year, so each team will be looking to clinch the title. The Challenge Season has already witnessed heart-pounding action among 32 teams. The fourth and final week of this penultimate round will be contested from February 2 to 4.

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season results so far

Expand Tweet

Here are the overall standings after Week 3:

Entity Gaming - 288 points Team Soul - 278 points Chemin Esports - 277 points WSB Gaming - 263 points Gods Reign - 237 points Global Esports - 234 points Revenant Esports - 225 points Carnival Gaming - 224 points Gujarat Tigers - 224 pilots Blind Esports - 219 points Alibaba Raiders - 217 points Orangutan - 215 points GodLike Esports - 211 points 8Bit - 210 points Team Iflick - 207 points Team Together Esports - 202 points GENXFM Esports - 198 points Team Forever - 195 points BIG Brother - 193 points OREsports - 190 points Reckoning Esports - 186 points Hydra - 184 points TeamXSpark - 176 points FS Esports - 172 points Team Prince - 169 points Autobotz Esports - 165 points Team Zero - 161 points TWM Gaming - 139 points Skulltz Esports - 136 points Windgod - 135 points 4Shot Esports - 132 points Medal Esports - 129 points

Entity Gaming, Team Soul, Chemin, and WSB are in a strong position and will grab their seats easily in the BGMI Pro Series Finale. Gods Reign and Global Esports have had magnificent performances in the tournament so far. Carnival Gaming, a newly founded club, holds the eighth spot in the overall standings.

Expand Tweet

Experienced BGMI teams like Orangutan, GodLike Esports, and Team Forever will need to be consistent in the fourth week of the Challenge Season. OR Esports, Reckoning, and Team XSpark have been under pressure in the previous three weeks and will have to improve their play in Week 4 to reach the Grand Finals.

Wingod and Medal Esports, who feature renowned players in their lineups, have struggled in this BGMI Pro Series so far. They will have to exhibit outstanding performances in their remaining nine matches to earn a spot in the finals.