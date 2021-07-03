“Extremely excited to see that Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally launched for everyone, as I have thoroughly enjoyed the beta access”: Anshu “Gamerfleet” Bisht, content creator at OpraahFX

Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta access created a lot of hype around the game’s official launch and what the community can expect when it finally goes live.

With the game coming out of its beta access yesterday and officially getting its nationwide launch, a lot of the content creators and online personalities have given their thoughts on Krafton’s latest title.

Is 40 Million Pre-registration number some kind of record for a Mobile Game on Google Play !? Genuinely asking anyone knows any other numbers? #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/FC5kUcaZuX — Anuj Tandon (@Anuj_Tandon) July 2, 2021

While Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed 40 million pre-registrations, the game is currently only accessible to Android and Play Store users. It is yet to have an iOS launch, and Krafton has not provided the community with any official statement regarding the delay.

Wow - less than 24 hours #BattlegroundsMobileIndia becomes the #1 Free Game in India and #2 Top grossing game in India on Google Play. Congrats to Krafton BGMI Team. #IndiaKaGame Not seen so much of customer love in Gaming. https://t.co/SOVYABzbXN pic.twitter.com/zX6ahHKPKA — Anuj Tandon (@Anuj_Tandon) July 2, 2021

Having said that, the hype that Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta access was able to create is undeniable.

In less than 24 hours after its launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India became the second-highest-grossing and the number one free game on the Google Play Store.

In a special interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, OpraahFX’s content creator Anshu “Gamerfleet” Bisht opened up about what made him so excited to try out the game.

OpraahFX’s Anshu “Gamerfleet” Bisht on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Though primarily known for his Minecraft content, Anshu has been expanding his horizons and trying out new titles, with Battlegrounds Mobile India being one of them.

Anshu's fans are quite curious to know what he thinks about the game and how soon he will be able to feature it on his YouTube channel.

Anshu said:

“Extremely excited to see that Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally launched for everyone. I did play the beta version, and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. The game is exactly the same as PUBG, but however, there are minor additions or tweaks.”

One of the major differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile is how the former is made with the Indian audience in mind. Hence, the title is incredibly demographic-friendly.

Anshu continued:

“For instance: the addition of the “Play Responsibly” warning at the beginning of the game. I am expecting the same level of acceptability and love from the gamers and generic users that they had shown for PUBG.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India looks incredibly promising, and the community can’t wait for its esports scene to officially kick off.

