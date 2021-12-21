"Break the stereotype, you never know what life has planned for you": Sachin Rana aka Mr. Rajput Gaming

The video game industry has been booming over the past few years, and gaming content creators are immensely popular in the influencer marketing space.

While it's usually YouTubers who are in the spotlight, it's worth shifting the focus towards gaming sensations emerging from Facebook Gaming. With that in mind, Sportskeeda caught up with Sachin Rana, aka Mr. Rajput, a Facebook streamer with over 195k fans on his page.

Q. What or who inspired you to become a gaming content creator?

I have always been passionate about gaming. It all started at the age of six, when I had to choose between a bicycle or video game, and without a second thought, I chose the latter. However, I never planned on becoming a gaming content creator. During the lockdown, I thought of giving it a try and the love I received from my viewers strengthened my determination to continue down the path I have chosen.

Q. When did you realize that you saw your future as a gaming content creator, and how did you start with it?

Honestly, I was never that sure in the beginning whether this was really what I wanted to do. I just started creating content because I just wanted to do something. I never started with the aim of building a career in gaming. But I now have a family of around 200k fans and I don't think I could have been in a better place than this.

Q. What was your family's reaction when you informed them that you were taking up gaming as a full-time career?

No doubt they have been supportive, but like many Indian parents, they too had felt it was a completely different career option from what they had thought for me. There was a lack of security, and to give them assurance, I started my long-distance MBA as well. My mom always wanted me to have a decent nine-to-five job but that didn't turn out to be true in my case. I would like to give a special gesture to my Dad for always being on my side and making this journey so smooth.

Q. What is one milestone in your gaming journey that you cherish the most to date?

Hitting 100k subscribers from 10k over a span of six months was really something to cherish, especially when I had never thought of receiving so much love from people. I truly believe that experiencing this at the initial stage is a moment which not only makes a creator happy but also boosts their performance for future endeavors.

Q. Being a BGMI creator, what do you love the most in the game? Are there any other games you would like to focus on to create more content in the future?

As a BGMI creator, my favorite part of the game is that it is so realistic that I never feel that a character is playing for me. I feel like all the fights are for real and I have to play for my survival.

As of now, I am not planning to create content for any other games.

Q. If not a gaming content creator, then what would you have been?

If I wasn't a gamer, I would have been a photographer. As after gaming photography is something I love doing. Photography allows me to view the people and places with a whole new perspective.

A message to all the parents from my side: "Do support your children if they wish to pursue a career different from what you've planned for them. They may surprise you with their abilities."

Q. Apart from your gameplay content, are you planning to add another type of gaming content that has been trending recently?

I'm not planning anything as of now but I would really like to take some time out to see what else my viewers would love to see other than my gameplay. I would love to diversify if my viewers expect more from me in the future.

Q. Is there any inspirational message you want to convey to your fans and admirers?

Break the stereotype. If you have it in your spirit, give it a try. You never know what life has planned for you.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

