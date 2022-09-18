Fans disappointed as BGMI 2.2 update doesn't get released for Android & iOS devices

The last few months have been tough for the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) community as the famous title has faced some setbacks. In July 2022, the Government of India (GOI) banned the Indian PUBG Mobile variant on the grounds of security and privacy concerns. This resulted in the suspension of in-app purchase services as well.

While Krafton has stated that efforts to communicate with the concerned authorities are ongoing, there haven't been any updates regarding the game's future in India for nearly two months.

Furthermore, BGMI hasn't received the 2.2 update, which was released for PUBG Mobile on September 13, 2022. The same has left many fans disheartened and concerned if a comeback is even on the cards.

BGMI 2.2: The absence of any updates has left fans disappointed

BGMI has not received the new 2.2 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many reports suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India would not receive the update due to its ban in the country. However, many users were also expecting the introduction of new content via in-game updates, much like the previous Royale Pass month.

PUBG Mobile received its 2.2 version update on September 13, while the rollout was completed for different servers/regions by September 15, 2022. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't receive an update, and Krafton didn't make an announcement either.

The lack of any update for Battlegrounds Mobile India has disappointed many users. They took to the internet to share their views and ask questions regarding the possibility of a release:

Ishaan @ishaan_555 BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA @BgmiDev We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON. We welcome our beloved fans of battle royale games to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, directly serviced by KRAFTON. When 2.2 Update Come In BGMi twitter.com/BgmiDev/status… When 2.2 Update Come In BGMi twitter.com/BgmiDev/status…

Bhaskar Sarkar @Bhaskar2427 @BattlegroundmIn Abe kya aa raha hain?? Na koi update hain..idhar ko pubg 2.2 release bhi ho gaya lekin bgmi ka pata nhi @BattlegroundmIn Abe kya aa raha hain?? Na koi update hain..idhar ko pubg 2.2 release bhi ho gaya lekin bgmi ka pata nhi 😭😭😭

Anuj Bajaj @anujbajaj_6 no bgmi 2.2 @bgminewsportal means no update nthing will cmeno bgmi 2.2 @bgminewsportal means no update nthing will cme 😨 no bgmi 2.2

Many users sought answers about the BGMI unban in India as well:

Praharsh_07 @07Praharsh Dear @BgmiDev when are we gonna get news about bgmi unban cause it has been a long time since we heard from the officials for the unban of the game Dear @BgmiDev when are we gonna get news about bgmi unban cause it has been a long time since we heard from the officials for the unban of the game

AnGrYDoLL @AnGrYDoLL_BGMI #UNBAN_BGMI

Respected PM Sir,

You Many More Happy Returns of Day

Regarding Of Your Birthday Please UNBAN @narendramodi Respected PM Sir, #Wish You Many More Happy Returns of DayRegarding Of Your Birthday Please UNBAN @BgmiDev #UNBAN_BGMI@narendramodi Respected PM Sir,#Wish You Many More Happy Returns of Day Regarding Of Your Birthday Please UNBAN @BgmiDev

SD @SauryaD97 @RVCJ_FB M S Dhoni k liye hi sahii but #BGMI unban karao koi toh🥺 @RVCJ_FB M S Dhoni k liye hi sahii but #BGMI unban karao koi toh🥺😂

Several articles and tweets related to Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update are doing the rounds online. However, the methods mentioned in such pieces are not legitimate and will probably lead to a ban on Player IDs. Hence, one should avoid installing the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update via any unauthorized source.

The reason behind the ban on BGMI

On July 28, the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned Battlegrounds Mobile India. Google and Apple initially took down the Krafton-backed game from the Play Store and the App Store, respectively. MeitY banned the Indian-specific PUBG Mobile variant under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Some sources later reported that the decision to remove the game from application stores was related to privacy and security concerns. The Reports alleged that the game's Indian servers were interacting with Chinese servers, suggesting unauthorized data sourcing.

Although Krafton put out a response denying any allegations against inappropriate collecting of data, nothing has materialized, and Battlegrounds Mobile India remains banned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far