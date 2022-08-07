Fans react to Team Soul and 7SEA participating in PMWI 2022 after BGMI ban

Team Soul was victorious in the Grand Finals of BGMI's Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, which took place in the first half of June. Post their victory at the India-specific esports tournament, Team Soul, alongside 7SEA Esports, is expected to represent India at PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022.

After a sudden ban on BGMI in India, Krafton's plans were jeopardized. However, the ban did not play spoilsport for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 champions as they have finally spotted an invite for (PMWI) 2022.

7SEA and Team Soul will be the two Indian teams to play in PMWI 2022 post the BGMI ban

Team Soul's slot was almost confirmed at the World Invitational tournament in June. However, as news of the ban emerged, rumors of the Indian teams' exclusion from PMWI 2022 started picking up. It was reported that no Indian team would be showing up at PMWI.

However, to the pleasure of many fans, it was later revealed that Team Soul and 7SEA are among the 25 teams who are a part of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM 2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!



Watch the video now:



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE 2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!Watch the video now: youtu.be/ZwPKrNqHvC4 😎2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!🔥🔥Watch the video now: youtu.be/ZwPKrNqHvC4#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/7IZJ0oKGJg

Here are some fan reactions to the announcement of the inclusion of both teams in the global esports event of PUBG Mobile:

𝗦𝙤𝙗𝙝𝙪_𝗝𝙤𝙙🚀 @soubhagya_patel @EsportsPUBGM Let's go SouL x India and 7Seas x India @EsportsPUBGM Let's go SouL x India and 7Seas x India

AkHere @AkTweets44 @realceltzroxx Team SouL Deserves to Represent India on the big stage like PMWI..Hope Our Boys Do well There @realceltzroxx Team SouL Deserves to Represent India on the big stage like PMWI..Hope Our Boys Do well There 🚀🚀💚💙

About PMWI

For the unversed, PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022 is a global esports event where as many as 25 teams from different countries will fight it out for the ultimate reward. The LAN event is set to take place between 11 - 20 August.

The tournament is divided into two weeks. In Week 1, the matches will be played from 11 -13 August. In Week 2, the matches will be held from 18 - 20 August. PMWI 2022 will have a mammoth prize pool of $3 million.

The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, was removed from the Android and iOS stores on 28 July. Eventually, it was reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India had been blocked on the orders of the Government of India.

The following day, on 29 July, the ban was confirmed. Allegedly, Krafton was involved with the unauthorized collection and sharing of data to its servers in China. However, Krafton's official statement denied any allegations regarding the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far