"Game is all about mindset": Team Versatile's Saumraj on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, past experiences, and future aspirations (Exclusive)

Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) BGMI Season 6 is well underway and it's jam-packed with action. The tournament, which kicked off with a total of 32 teams competing for an overall prize pool of INR 1 crore, is now reaching its business end, with 16 teams successfully qualifying for the SPS Mobile Challenge Finals. The finals will be held live from January 31 to February 2, 2025, in New Delhi.

I got the opportunity to talk with last year's champion Saumraj, as he makes his way to the finals with Team Versatile. He shared his views on changes in training routine:

"I believe the main game is all about mindset, so we focus on maintaining a positive outlook throughout."

Saumraj subsequently delved into his aspirations for next season and more.

Team Versatile's Saumraj on reaching SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, past experiences, and aspirations for the future

Saumraj (second from left) with Team Versatile at BMPS (Image via Instagram/@saumraj117)

Q) Having been last year's champion with Team Entity, how has your journey with Team Versatile been different or similar this year?

Saumraj: Team Versatile has been a completely unique journey for us. Unlike Entity, Versatile is an organization built entirely by us, rooted in the underdog phase of our careers. Starting from humble beginnings, we’ve grown to the point where we now have some of the biggest names in the scene playing for us, all without any external monetary support. It’s been a humbling and inspiring experience, and we feel incredibly fortunate for this journey.

In terms of the roster, it’s a complete departure from last year. This lineup is more aggressive and heavily finish-oriented, which has been a strategic shift for us. While the journey so far has been rewarding, we firmly believe that the results at the end of the day are what truly matter.

Q) What specific strategies or training routines in BGMI did Team Versatile focus on to prepare for this season's finals?

Saumraj: Our training is completely different from other teams. I believe the main game is all about mindset, so we focus on maintaining a positive outlook throughout. We start our day with prayers. As for strategies, there is nothing specific yet. We are still working on understanding each other better.

Q) What are Team Versatile’s aspirations for the next BGMI esports season, and how do you plan to build on this year's success?

Saumraj: Our ultimate aspiration is to build a team that can represent India on the global stage. While we don’t know exactly when this dream will become a reality, we are fully committed to taking consistent steps toward that goal.

For now, our focus remains on maximizing the potential of what we have in our hands. By learning from this year’s journey, refining our strategies, and strengthening our team synergy, we aim to build a stronger foundation for the seasons ahead. Every step forward brings us closer to achieving something truly remarkable.

Q) How have third-party tournaments like SPS BGMI Season 6 contributed to your team's overall growth?

Saumraj: I wouldn’t label SPS BGMI Season 6 as just a “third-party” tournament because that would undermine its value. For us, it’s a premier event, and NODWIN Gaming has truly set a benchmark with its exceptional organization. SPS events are more than just esports tournaments — they’re immersive experiences. NODWIN Gaming spares no expense in creating an environment that feels both competitive and prestigious, making every participant feel like they’re part of something extraordinary.

These events have contributed significantly to our growth as a team. The attention to detail, the glory of the setups, and the overall professionalism have allowed us to experience esports at its finest. Beyond that, they’ve provided us invaluable on-stage exposure, helping us adapt to high-pressure situations. It’s these moments that have transformed us, refining our skills and mindset to prepare for even bigger challenges.

