Gujarat Tigers, Genesis, and six others qualify for BGIS 2025 Round 3

Week 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 The Grind concluded on February 13. A total of 24 matches were played over four days. The top eight teams, including Gujarat Tigers and Genesis, earned their spots in Round 3 of the tournament, while the bottom eight advanced to Round 2.

SBA Officials had an impressive run, finishing at the top of the overall standings with 272 points. They won six out of their 24 matches and were the only team to surpass the 200-point mark in Week 2 with 167 finishes.

Round 3 of the BGIS 2025 will take place from March 6 to March 9, featuring 512 teams, including 496 from Round 1 and eight teams each from The Grind Weeks 2 and 3. A total of 128 teams will advance to Round 4.

Week 2 rankings of BGIS 2025 The Grind

SBA topped the overall standings of The Grind Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Here are the standings after Week 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 The Grind:

Trending

SBA Officials - 272 points Big Brother - 186 points GlitchxReborn - 150 points Genesis Esports - 148 points Gujarat Tigers - 148 points Karunaadu Esports - 141 points Livecraft - 141 points RML - 136 points LOC Esports - 131 points THM - 128 points TGL - 122 points Team I20 - 119 points Rivals Ape - 115 points RIP Mizo - 107 points R4W Official - 86 points WSB Gaming - 52 points

Big Brother performed well this week, securing the second position with 186 points and two Chicken Dinners. GlitchxReborn, which features BGMI pro Akshat, also impressed, finishing in third place with 150 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Genesis Esports, having recently signed the former roster of Vasista Esports, claimed fourth place with 148 points, three Chicken Dinners, and 99 kills.

Gujarat Tigers finished fifth with 148 points despite not securing any Chicken Dinners. The team had a slow start to the BGIS but bounced back in the last two days, earning a place in Round 4 under the leadership of ClutchGod.

Karunaadu Esports and Livecraft, both scoring 141 points, made it to the top eight of the overall rankings. RML finished eighth, securing a spot in Round 4.

LOC, TGL, Rivals Ape, and RIP Mizo all missed out on spots in Round 4. R4W Officials and WSB finished in the 15th and 16th positions, respectively. These teams will now compete in Round 2 of the BGIS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback