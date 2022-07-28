Has BGMI been banned? App removed from Google Play Store on 28 July

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been removed from the Google Play Store in an unfortunate turn of events. Fans are in a frenzy because of the lack of explanation around its disappearance, with the majority of gamers believing it is due to a technical error.

Within the first year after its debut, the battle royale title reached unprecedented heights, despite the fact that its journey has not been the smoothest. While the game has carved out a place for itself in the competitive esports scene in India, it has been embroiled in a few controversies.

With the recent controversy involving its removal from Google Play Store, read on to find out all the details that are known so far.

Is BGMI banned in India?

The removal of the game from the Play Store has led to speculations about a ban (Image via Krafton)

Although the removal of BGMI from the Google Play Store has fueled speculation about a ban, there has been no official confirmation from the Government of India that the game has been restricted in any manner.

Players must, however, wait a few hours for more information to be revealed on the issue. Nothing can be presumed at this stage unless more clarity is offered by the concerned parties.

The title's removal from Google Play Store

This is the error that shows up after using the game's link (Image via Google Play Store)

BGMI's removal from the Google Play Store has stunned users. No relevant results turn up when they search for the game, whereas if they try to access it via the link, an error notice is presented on their screen stating - "We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server."

The APK file was uploaded on the game's website by Krafton a few days back (Image via Krafton)

However, users on the Android platform still have the option to download the game onto their own devices using the APK that the developers started offering only a few days back. Until Krafton provides further clarity, gamers can use this file to enjoy the game on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: The rumors and speculations that have begun to circulate on the internet should not be trusted. It is strongly suggested that players wait until the official news is revealed by the developers.

