How to change name in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July 2021

After a long wait, Krafton officially launched the final version of BGMI for android users, which is now available in the Google Play Store. The game saw over 10 million downloads. However, iOS users will have to wait a little more for the official release of the Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

BGMI has also used all the features of PUBG Mobile like clans, modes, maps, weapons, in-game cosmetics, and many more. Much like PUBG Mobile, players can tweak their in-game names according to their clan names in BGMI using Rename Cards.

This article will discuss how players can acquire and use Rename Cards to change their in-game names in BGMI.

Everything about Rename Cards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

What is a Rename Card in BGMI?

Rename Card (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In BGMI, Rename Card is an in-game item that can change the player's ID name once per day.

How to acquire a Rename Card in BGMI?

Players can obtain a Rename Card in BGMI through the following ways:

Progress Missions: Level 10 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Free Rename Card: Gamers can obtain a Rename Card for free through level 10 of Progress Missions of BGMI.

A Rename Card costs 180 UC in the shop (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Paid Rename Card: If they have already used their free card, players can buy an additional card from the shop under the Treasures tab for 180 UC.

How to use a Rename Card to change the name in BGMI?

To change the in-game name using a Rename Card, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1: Collect or purchase a Rename Card through Progress Missions or Shop.

Tap on Inventory (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 2: Open the game's Inventory and locate the Rename Card.

Locate and use the Rename Card (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 3: Tap on the Rename Card with the ID icon to use it.

Fill the name and tap OK to confirm (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 4: Fill in the new in-game name similar to the clan's name or any other name of your choice.

Step 5: Click OK to finalize the change, and the game will automatically update the new nickname.

Players should remember that they can change their names only once each day.

Also read: Best way to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Shaheen Banu