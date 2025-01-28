How to watch Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 LAN Finals

The three-day Grand Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 2. It will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. A total of 16 teams will collide against one another across 18 matches for a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore. The champions will be awarded a cash prize of ₹60 lakh.

The Challenge Season, the previous stage of the event, was held across four weeks. 32 teams participated there for a spot in the Grand Finals—the bottom 16 were eliminated from the SPS tournament.

When and where to watch Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals

Fans can watch the Pro Series Finals live from January 31 to February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. Tickets are available on the Insider.in website. They must bring a valid identity card to the venue to confirm their seat at the stadium.

All matches will also be livestreamed at 3 pm IST on many platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Twitch. ESL India and Nodwin Gaming will broadcast it live on their channels.

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals: Match order

Each day of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Finals will feature six matches across four maps. Here is the map rotation for each day:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:00 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 3:45 pm IST

Match 3 - Erangel - 4:30 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:15 pm IST

Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:00 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals: Teams

Here are the 16 participants of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals:

Team GodLike Team Soul Gods Reign Team Versatile Wyld Fangs K9 Esports Bot Army Orangutan Gaming Reckoning Carnival Gaming Team Jelly WindGod RedxRoss Gujarat Tigers Revenant XSpark Medal Esports

Team GodLike, led by BGMI star Punk, will be one of the top squads to follow in the Grand Finals. The club had a mesmerising run in the Challenge Season as it topped the overall rankings. Team Soul was also phenomenal in the previous stage, as the Manya-led lineup grabbed second spot there. Both these fan favourites teams will aim to live up to their fans' expectations.

Gods Reign, Team Versatile, and Wyld Fangs were impressive in the Challenge Season. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI pro Hector, will look to improve its play in the Grand Finals and win the event. Revenant XSpark, who won the BMPS and BGIS last year, had a mediocre run on the previous stage. The Shadow-led squad will hope to win another major title.

