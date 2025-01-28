How to watch Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 LAN Finals

By Gametube
Modified Jan 28, 2025 20:33 IST
SPS 2025 BGMI Finals starts on January 31 (Image via YouTube/Insider.in website)
SPS 2025 BGMI Finals starts on January 31 (Image via YouTube/Insider.in)

The three-day Grand Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 2. It will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. A total of 16 teams will collide against one another across 18 matches for a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore. The champions will be awarded a cash prize of ₹60 lakh.

The Challenge Season, the previous stage of the event, was held across four weeks. 32 teams participated there for a spot in the Grand Finals—the bottom 16 were eliminated from the SPS tournament.

When and where to watch Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals

also-read-trending Trending

Fans can watch the Pro Series Finals live from January 31 to February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. Tickets are available on the Insider.in website. They must bring a valid identity card to the venue to confirm their seat at the stadium.

All matches will also be livestreamed at 3 pm IST on many platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Twitch. ESL India and Nodwin Gaming will broadcast it live on their channels.

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals: Match order

Each day of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Finals will feature six matches across four maps. Here is the map rotation for each day:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 3:00 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 3:45 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals: Teams

Here are the 16 participants of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals:

  1. Team GodLike
  2. Team Soul
  3. Gods Reign
  4. Team Versatile
  5. Wyld Fangs
  6. K9 Esports
  7. Bot Army
  8. Orangutan Gaming
  9. Reckoning
  10. Carnival Gaming
  11. Team Jelly
  12. WindGod
  13. RedxRoss
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Revenant XSpark
  16. Medal Esports

Team GodLike, led by BGMI star Punk, will be one of the top squads to follow in the Grand Finals. The club had a mesmerising run in the Challenge Season as it topped the overall rankings. Team Soul was also phenomenal in the previous stage, as the Manya-led lineup grabbed second spot there. Both these fan favourites teams will aim to live up to their fans' expectations.

Gods Reign, Team Versatile, and Wyld Fangs were impressive in the Challenge Season. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI pro Hector, will look to improve its play in the Grand Finals and win the event. Revenant XSpark, who won the BMPS and BGIS last year, had a mediocre run on the previous stage. The Shadow-led squad will hope to win another major title.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी