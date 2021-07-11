"Invitationals like Streamers Showdown will help Battlegrounds Mobile India's Esports scene grow exponentially": Rahuman Khan of YouTECHtamil

Battlegrounds Mobile India is slowly picking up where PUBG Mobile left off, and the community is excited for the esports scene that the game will be looking to create in the coming months.

Content creators have been quite vocal about some of their expectations regarding Krafton’s latest tile. YouTECHtamil’s Rahuman Khan has been one of the many who feel that the game has a very bright future in the nation.

In an interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Rahuman opens up his career as a content creator and the incredible steps that Skyesports is taking with its Streamer Showdown to help struggling streamers.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Rahuman, you were indeed one of the biggest influencers and game content creators for PUBG Mobile when the game was yet to be banned. So what were some of the major difficulties you faced right after the ban hit, and how were you able to adjust your content accordingly to fit the needs of your audience?

Rahuman: Before the ban, PUBG Mobile was the only game that I had been playing for over two years. So when the ban did hit, it created some difficulties for me, but I started trying out newer games and branching off to titles like GTA and Human: Fall Flat to keep my audience entertained.

Q. Tell us a bit about your origin story. Who is Rahuman outside YouTECHtamil? How did you get started, and what were some of the hurdles you faced early on while building your channel?

Rahuman: From the very beginning, I was inspired by this YouTube channel called Tamil Tech and even attempted to post some tech video, which did not work all that well.

It was at this time that PUBG Mobile became extremely popular, and I uploaded a video that showed how to install the game on a PC using an emulator. Then I started playing with the idea of doing a live stream of my own for the game.

Initially, I streamed using a low-end PC and Mobile network, which made things more difficult. So, it was quite a struggle early on, but I am happy to say that things are looking much better now.

Q. Is there anything else you are pursuing apart from concentrating on your career as a content creator?

Rahuman: No! I am not currently focusing on anything else apart from my YouTube career, and I want to continue investing my time in that for now.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally live for android devices, what would you say are some of the major differences and similarities that you noticed between BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

Rahuman: Though Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite similar in gameplay to PUBG Mobile, the former has some changes which help it cater better to Indian audiences.

What I find very attractive about the game is the effects while eliminating an enemy.

Q. What have been some of the best features of the game for you so far?

Rahuman: As I said, the enemy elimination effect is indeed very cool, and apart from that, the voice chat feature is also something that I really enjoy.

I have recently changed from emulation to iPad, and the most useful feature has been the sprint so far.

Q. With Skyesports finally announcing Streamer Showdown, what would you say about the org's initiative in helping the game be on the right track in becoming one of the biggest esports titles in the region?

Rahuman: The Skyesports Streamer Showdown is an incredible initiative by the organization. I hope that they keep doing these types of events in the future. I am sure it will help Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Esports scene grow exponentially.

Q. What are your thoughts on Skyesports implementing a regional Invitational for the event? How would you say it improves community engagement with Krafton’s latest title?

Rahuman: This type of regional invitation event will help us reach more and lend a helping hand to some lesser-known streamers by providing them with a platform. This will open up more options for those participating.

Q. What’s the future like for YouTECHtamil? What can fans of the channel expect from their favorite content creators in the coming months?

Rahuman: Entertainment has been the primary driving force for YouTECHtamil. And ever since I got my first subscriber, I have been motivated to bring my best to my audience. I like to keep my content around entertainment and fun gameplay only.

Edited by Srijan Sen