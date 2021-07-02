iOS users urge Krafton to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for iOS devices on Twitter

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially released this morning at 6:30 AM. The much-awaited game is now available to all fans on the Google Play Store.

While pre-registered Android users received the happy notification, iOS users have been disappointed. It was speculated that BGMI would be released for iOS along with the final version of the game. However, that does not seem to be the case.

The official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile thanked all the fans for waiting and informed them that the update would be available from 6:30 AM onwards. The post also mentioned some fantastic free rewards for users.

As seen above, the post has no mention of whether Battlegrounds Mobile India would be available for iOS users or not.

Disappointed iOS users have flooded Twitter

As the hashtags BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile India are trending on Twitter, iOS users have taken to memes and requests.

Here's what some users had to say:

#BGMI officially launched today but it's not available for iOS users



Le iOS users :-#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/uVfVgwHc71 — Tweets 🕊 (@gvtweets_) July 2, 2021

#BGMI is only available for Android users not for IOS users



iPhone user to BGMI makers rn :#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/NMd4gE7DBj — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 2, 2021

#BGMI officially launched only on Playstore. It is not available on Appstore.

Le iOS users: #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/vvgNkDt5HQ — GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Android users who can now download the game from the Play Store have been rejoicing and sharing screenshots of the game.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the Play Store

Players who were pre-registered and didn't receive early access will definitely get the notification once the game is available on their device.

1) Go to the Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Tap on "install" to start the download and install the game.

3) Once installed, launch the game and sign up or log in to play the game. Players will be prompted to choose between two resource packs.

It is essential to note that users who had received early access to the game can simply tap on the "update" button to get the final version.

Players can transfer most of their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, including their username and in-game cash.

Players can also opt to download the game from the APK files.

