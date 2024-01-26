iQOO BGMI All Star Cup 2024: Winners, MVP, overall standings, and more

Team Tamilas clinched the iQOO BGMI All Star Cup 2024. The club secured 124 points, including 73 kills, in the two-day Grand Finals. Maxyop and MrIGL from the team took 26 and 24 eliminations, respectively. The side was consistent on both days and picked up two Chicken Dinners in the Finale. They were awarded ₹1.2 lakh in prize money, and Maxy was declared the MVP of the tournament.

The top four teams from the overall standings have qualified for the BGMI IQOO Pro Series 2024. The event was held from January 22 to 25 and featured 24 squads battling for a share of the ₹3.5 lakh prize pool. The four teams that qualified will meet some of the invited teams in the upcoming Pro Series.

Dark Spirits Esports came second with 106 points, including 60 frags. The underdog lineup impressed everyone with their results in the Grand Finals. Although they struggled in the Group Stage, they had impressive performances in the crucial stages.

Overall standings of iQOO BGMI All Star Cup 2024 Finals

Overall scoreboard of All Star Cup Finals (Image via IQOO)

Skull TZ Esports claimed the third spot with 94 points after commendable performances on Day 2. They earned 58 points in their last six games, which helped them take third place. The club won a cash prize of ₹50K.

Team WSB sealed the fourth position with 88 points. They played aggressively and secured 67 kills. Their impressive run on Day 2 helped them finish fourth on the table and acquire a spot in the Pro Series.

Genxfm Esports collected 86 points but couldn’t claim a spot in the Pro Series since they fell two points short of qualifying for the tournament. However, the roster has been in the limelight over the past few months by performing well in many notable BGMI tournaments.

Wingod Esports, led by Avi, ranked sixth with 82 points. Their player Max secured 24 eliminations in the Finale. Two experienced squads, Reckoning (69) and Orangutan Gaming (64), were unable to make it into the top four.

TTE failed dramatically on Day 2 and placed 11th with 55 points on the overall scoreboard. The rising squad was third with 45 points after Day 1, but they stumbled and took only 10 points in their last six encounters.

Global Esports, led by Mavi, ended up in 12th spot with 50 points. Chemin Esports was at the bottom of the overall standings with 21 points in 12 matches. They claimed only four position points in the BGMI All Star Cup Finals.