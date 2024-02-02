iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals: Winner, prize pool distribution, qualified teams for LAN Event, and overall standings

The Grand Finals of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 came to an end on February 2, with 13 teams advancing to the LAN Event. Entity Gaming emerged victorious after exhibiting top-notch performances throughout their 12 matches. The superstar lineup, led by Saumraj, posted 107 points on the board. The club was awarded the first prize of ₹6 lakh.

Team Soul secured the first runner-up position with 103 points and claimed ₹3 lakh in prize money. The crowd-favorite organization fell just four points short of winning the Pro Series. They scored two Chicken Dinners and 57 eliminations in 12 games.

Team Tamilas was also phenomenal throughout the tournament and snatched the second runner-up spot with 100 points. They claimed a cash prize of ₹2.25 lakh. Medal and Team XSpark held the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams form iQOO BGMI Pro Series for LAN Event

GodLike Esports has been invited to the LAN Event as the club was the winner of the 2023 iQOO Pro Series. Team Soul got a direct invitation to this event as the organization has recently been sponsored by this mobile production company. Apart from them, 11 teams from the BGMI Pro Series Finals have earned spots there. Here are the qualified squads for the upcoming LAN Event:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirit Esports Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports

Prize pool distribution for iQOO Pro Series 2024

The total prize money in the Pro Series is ₹55 lakh, of which ₹15 lakh is distributed in the finals, while the remaining ₹40 lakh is allocated for upcoming LAN events.

First Place - Entity Gaming - ₹6 lakh Second Place - Team Soul - ₹3 lakh Third Place - Team Tamilas - ₹2.25 lakh Fourth Place - Medal Esports - ₹1.50 lakh Fifth Place - Team XSpark - ₹75K MVP - NinjaJod (Team XSpark) - ₹50K

Overall scoreboard of iQOO Pro Series Finals (Image via iQOO)

Blind, Hydra, and OR Esports had an average run in the Pro Series Finals. Their main objective will be to make a strong comeback in the LAN Event. Gujarat Tigers, led by Shadow, achieved ninth place in the overall scoreboard after mediocre performances in the Finals.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, registered their spot in the upcoming LAN after demonstrating their fabulous teamwork in the last match. GodLike Esports came 15th after an underwhelming performance.

Revenant, FS, and Carnival Gaming failed to claim a strong position in the BGMI Pro Series Finals. These three BGMI teams will need to up their game in the LCQ stage, which features three spots for the LAN Event.