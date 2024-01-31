iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Grand Finals: All qualified teams, prize pool, dates, and more

The Grand Finals of the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 is set to be played on January 31 and February 1. The top 16 teams from the Group Stage will take part in this Finale, which has a total prize of ₹15 lakh. The eight best teams from the tournament will be selected for the iQOO LAN Event, which will feature a total of ₹40 lakhs in prize money.

Fans will witness a heart-pounding contest between these 16 finalists as only 12 games will be hosted in the Grand Finals to determine the winner. Apart from that, a 10-point scoring system is being used in the Pro Series, due to which teams prefer to play aggressively.

iQOO Esports will broadcast the two-day Finals on its YouTube channel at 5:30 pm in Hindi. The winner will get a cash prize of ₹6 lakhs, while the second, third, and fourth teams will receive ₹3 lakhs, ₹2.25 lakhs, and ₹1.5 lakhs, respectively. The fifth team will be given ₹75k, while the MVP of this event will get ₹50k.

Qualified teams for iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

Here are the names of the 16 teams that will participate in the Finals:

Carnival Gaming Team X Spark Gods Reign Gujarat Tigers Revenant Esports Entity Gaming Blind Esports Dark Spirit Esports OR Esports FS Esports Godlike Esports Hydra Esports Skulltz Esports Team Soul Medal Esports Team Tamilas

Group Stage overview

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, was the top performer in the initial stage and was the only club that crossed the 100-point mark in eight matches there. Their two BGMI stars, Goblin and Hector, played amazingly throughout their matches. The lineup registered three Chicken Dinners, which shows that they dominated the Group Stage.

Overall scoreboard of Group Stage (Image via iQOO Esports)

Team XSpark, Gods Reign, and Gujarat Tigers were second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the overall standings. Revenant, Entity, and Blind also had impressive performances. Dark Spirit Esports, an underdog, looked great in the Group Stage.

Experienced squads such as GodLike, Team Soul, and Medal Esports had mediocre runs in the previous phase, but they still managed to make it to the iQOO BGMI Pro Series Finals.

Autobotz Esports and Big Brother Esports ranked 17th and 18th in the table and failed to qualify for this ultimate round. Team 8Bit, TWM Gaming, and WSB were also in the bottom eight of the Group Stage.