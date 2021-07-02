Is BGMI launched in India? New update release time revealed

Krafton rolled out the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) earlier today. The developers made the announcement via a post on the game's official social media handles.

In the post, Krafton revealed that the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was released for Android users at 6:30 AM IST on July 2, 2021. However, the post made no mention of the game's availability on the iOS platform.

Android users can head over to the Google Play Store to download Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those who gained early access to BGMI can simply click on the "Update" button to install the final version of the game.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must visit the Google Play Store and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India." They can also use this link to be redirected to the game's page on the store.

Step 2: Players should then click on the "Install" button to start the download.

Step 3: Once BGMI has been installed, players can launch the game and choose between the two available resource packs. They can then log in or sign up to enjoy the title.

Players can also migrate their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This data includes one's username, in-game currency and more.

The game can also be installed using APK and OBB files. The sizes of the files are 71.95 MB and 646 MB, respectively.

