Is there a redeem code website for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)?

Since the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched, PUBG Mobile fans have been wondering about a website for the game's redeem code.

As of now, there aren't any such websites catering to Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, it should be noted that the game is still under development. There is always the possibility of a code redemption website for BGMI set up post-launch.

The developers have already stated that the final version of the game will differ from the Early Access. Hence, players can expect a redeem code website as well. It would be an appropriate addition to the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is offering free rewards right now

Krafton has announced several free rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India players. Pre-registration for the game provides exclusive in-game rewards. Players were able to claim the rewards after logging in to the Early Access version of the game.

Redeem code websites have become quite popular of late due to the Garena Free Fire. Players get hold of exclusive in-game bonuses, cosmetics, and in-game items through these redeem code websites.

The developers announced several rewards upon pre-registration. They also assured players of exclusive in-game items as a return bonus.

Developers revealed the Recon skin, Recon mask, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AGS as pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The possibility of a redeem code website is mere speculation at this point. There is no confirmation from the developers regarding the issue.

Players should follow Battlegrounds Mobile India social media and sign up for updates via their website for the latest.

