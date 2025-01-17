"Lobby was unpredictable": Orangutan's Aaru and Carnival Gaming's Hector on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, challenges, and future goals (Exclusive)

The Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) BGMI Season 6 by Nodwin Gaming and ESL FaceIt Group is reaching its final stages. Sixteen teams have reached the finals, which will be held from January 31 to February 2, 2025, in New Delhi. Two of those teams are Orangutan and Carnival Gaming.

I got the opportunity to interact with Orangutan's Aaru and Carnival Gaming's Hector on reaching the finals and the challenges they faced. They also talked about their future aspirations and the Snapdragon Pro Series' role in the BGMI esports scene.

Orangutan's Aaru and Carnival Gaming's Hector on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, challenges, and future goals

Team Orangutan and Aaru (right) at Redbull MEO 2024 (Image via Instagram/@orangutan.gg)

Q) What were the key challenges Orangutan faced on their path to the finals, and how did the team overcome them?

Aaru: The lobby was unpredictable, with constant group shuffles and changes in maps and team playstyles, making it a bit uncertain.

Q) What were the turning points for Carnival Gaming in this tournament, and how did they shape your journey to the finals?

Hector: Before SPS, our practice matches went perfectly, and we were confident we would dominate the tournament. However, the actual mistakes started surfacing during SPS, and it felt like qualifying would be tough. Still, as an IGL, I kept encouraging the team to believe in ourselves, reminding them that we could do it.

Q) What new tactics or approaches did Orangutan implement for this tournament that differed from your usual preparations?

Aaru: Nothing new, except keeping an eye on the map streams to observe what the other teams are doing. Apart from that, we’re just focused on our core gameplay.

Q) How did Carnival Gaming's preparation for the finals evolve throughout the season, and what were the key focus areas?

Carnival Gaming's Hector (Image via Instagram/@hectorr_009)

Hector: Our aim has always been to dominate in the finals, and this time is no different. But we need to do it with proper strategy because some teams are going to compete strongly for the #1 spot.

Q) How has the SPS BGMI Season 6 influenced your respective fan bases and the broader esports community?

Aaru: The entire SPS month has definitely sparked even more interest in esports among fans, thanks to the unique format and intense competition, where many strong teams struggled until the end to qualify. Our fans and supporters were thrilled that we secured a spot in the finals smoothly, without having to battle it out until the last week.

Q) What impact do you think this season has had on the visibility and popularity of BGMI in the esports world?

Hector: ESL and BGMS are always the best seasons of the year. The hype, management, and competition are at the top level, so the start of 2025 will be an exciting time for BGMI.

Q) What are Orangutan's plans for the next year, and how do you aim to maintain or improve your performance?

Aaru: We will focus on further improving and strengthening the basics to their core. We are going all in, and everyone will definitely see a new and improved version of Orangutan this year. Additionally, we’ll show even greater respect to our opponents this time.

Q) What are Carnival Gaming's goals moving forward, and what steps are you taking to achieve them in future tournaments?

Hector: Our goal is to win the trophy and show rising stars that even regular players like them can come forward and win tournaments.

