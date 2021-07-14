"My audiences love the Battlegrounds Mobile India streams that I have been doing recently": Muhammed “Blind Kaztro Gaming” Ramees MP

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Android launch has gotten the PUBG Mobile faithful quite excited about the esports scene that the title will be looking to create in the coming months.

Muhammed Ramees MP of “Blind Kaztro Gaming” has been a community figure in the PUBG Mobile scene for quite some time now. The Blind Esports content creator has been one of many who feel that Battlegrounds Mobile India will give the Indian Mobile Esports scene a significant boost.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esport, Ramees opened up about his early days as a content creator, what inspired him to make content and the hurdles he faced along the way to over 1 million subscribers.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Ramees let’s start with your origin story a bit. Tell our readers a bit about yourself, your special connection to video games, and how you got started with your YouTube channel “Kaztro Gaming”.

Ramees: Helo! My name is Muhammad Ramees MP, and I am currently 23-years-old. I reside in Pattambi, Kerala and I have recently completed my BCA and am currently pursuing a course in computer networking.

I have loved playing video games since my childhood, and PUBG Mobile created the avenue for me to pursue this passion of mine as a professional career.

I had initially started my YouTube channel to create money-making guides, and then afterward I shifted to gaming and concentrated more on creating content around video games.

Q. What inspired you to name your channel “Kaztro Gaming”? Is there a special anecdote or symbolism behind it?

Ramees: Kaztro was the name that my gang of old friends used to call themselves when we played games together. So that’s one of the primary reasons why I decided to use this name for my channel.

Q. You are often regarded to be Kerela’s most celebrated BGMI streamer and boasting over 1 million subscribers on your channel. Was this level of success something you anticipated when starting out? Or did it come as a pleasant surprise?

Ramees: The 1 million subscribers was definitely not something that I expected. Kaztro gaming is the third channel that I created, as the previous two were blocked by YouTube because of copyright claims.

After the second attempt failed, there was a moment when I thought about giving up on my pursuit as a YouTuber. However, I managed to try again, and the channel started doing really well from the get-go.

Hence, crossing 1 Million subscribers is a milestone that is very close to my heart.

Q. What is the atmosphere like back at home? How supportive are the parents of your career choice as an esports athlete and a content creator?

Ramees: Like most Indian parents, mine too had initial doubts about how successful I will be in the video games industry.

But as I eventually started to earn a good amount of income from my channel, my parents became very proud, and they are quite supportive of my passions.

Q. The PUBG Mobile community, which is now the Battlegrounds Mobile India community, often strikes a debate between you and Blind Psycho, where they try to decide who is better in Krafton’s title. What would you say are some of the major differences between the two of you as players? Who excels in which aspects of the game?

Ramees: Something that I would like to say to that, there is no reason for such comparisons. As we both follow two different paths; me on the content creation side, and Psycho more on the competitive side. I really do not see a comparison here.

Q. How has your transition to Blind Esports been? What are some of the expectations that the organization have from you?

Ramees: My colleagues and I joined the content creation team of Blind Esports on January 2021, but before that, we were all part of different rosters.

Blind has been helping us get a lot more exposure as content creators, and we have access to a variety of benefits and facilities under their banner. They want us to create the best content possible and entertain the gaming community along with improving their engagement with the game itself.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally having its official launch, would you like to compete in the game on a professional level?

Ramees: Even if I do feel like going pro in Battlegrounds Mobile India, I would still like to be known to the community as a content creator and not a competitive player. Even if I start playing in a lot of scrims, my main focus would always be content creation.

Q. The Blind Esports partnership with leading stock and crypto trading platform IQ Option has been a pivotal move for the organization. What kind of an impact do you feel it can on the Indian esports ecosystem as it stands today?

Ramees: Seeing more international brands come into the gaming industry is indeed a good sign. It just shows how much more popular the field is getting and how much of growth it has had over the years. Like IQ Option, we have many more brands coming on board.

Q. What are some of the things that you absolutely love about Battlegrounds Mobile India? What some of the things that you want Krafton to address in future patches and updates?

Ramees: As much as I have seen so far, I find Battlegrounds Mobile India to be quite similar to what PUBG Mobile used to be. However, I do find some changes in the game features that make it perfectly suited for Indian audiences.

I really appreciate Krafon’s efforts in finally bringing the game to us, and I can see that they have put in a lot of work in sticking to the government guidelines.

Q. What’s the future like for Blind’s Kaztro Gaming? What can fans expect from the channel in coming months?

Ramees: The current growth of my channel is amazing and my audience loves the Battlegrounds Mobile India streams that I have been doing recently, along with GTA roleplays.

So I will continue to entertain my audiences and give them exactly what they love to see; moreover, I have a lot of quality content planned in the coming months as well.

