"No one knows the exact date": Hades on BGMI unban

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been blocked in India for over five months, and everyone is still clueless about the unban date, despite several rumors. Battlegrounds Mobile India players are not skipping the opportunity to interact with the gaming community's influential figures to learn about any potential leaks.

Recently, Orangutan's head of esports, Vinay "Hades Plays" Rao, aka Hades, chatted with his followers on YouTube and spoke about Rushindra Sinha's recent tweets in which the latter mentioned Battlegrounds Mobile India not making a comeback. Hades said:

"I partly agree with Rushindra Sinha, as almost everyone knows the game will certainly return. Organizations are giving salaries to their players for a reason, as everybody wants the game to come back. However, nothing is certain (unban date). However, I agree with his (Rushindra's) one tweet, i.e., nothing is certain, and one should move on. Somewhere we know it will come back, but nne knows the exact date."

Hades also mentioned that many influencers have been speculating unban dates for BGMI, but sometimes their sources provide wrong information. The streamer also said GodLike owner Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude provided information and leaks about BGMI's return and the expected date. However, nothing turned out to be true.

Orangutan's head of esports also mentioned how the ban reversal was delayed due to some issues with the developers and the government. He also said it is frustrating for professionals like him to wait for leaks, only for them to turn out fake, as one's livelihood depends on gaming.

"Every organization has a fanbase...": Hades talks about 'toxic fanbase' of GodLike's BGMI lineups

During his live stream, Hades also addressed the "toxic fanbase" remark, which some Orangutan creators used for GodLike's fans a few days back. Talking about the reaction from GodLike's BGMI star Neyoo and others, here's what Hades said:

"If I had been in their place (GodLike streamers), I would have reacted similarly. But I think every organization has a fanbase, no matter how large or small. Even Orangutan has fans who keep on fighting with others, but we have a relatively smaller fanbase. GodLike, on the other hand, has more fans than use, so they have a larger toxic fanbase."

Hades concluded that an organization with a massive fanbase is bound to have more toxic fans. He also said that organizations like Orangutan, GodLike, and SouL (S8UL) should not fight due to their fans and maintain healthy banter.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes