Popular BGMI streamer Bindass Kavya goes missing; parents ask for help

Games like BGMI and Garena Free Fire boast massive fan bases, which has also contributed to the rise in the streaming culture in India. Although many PC/console titles have huge fan followings, mobile battle royale games have mainstreamed many famous creators like Dynamo, Mortal, Total Gaming, A_S Gaming, Desi Gamers, and more.

Bindass Kavya is another name from the list of famous streamers for titles like BGMI and Free Fire/Free Fire MAX. However, this time, shocking news surrounding Kavya has come to light as the teenager has gone missing.

The update regarding the same was shared by her parents earlier today, i.e., on 10 September 2022.

Bindass Kavya missing: Parents of teen BGMI/Free Fire YouTuber inform fans via video

Kavya's parents informed fans about her missing status (Image via YouTube/Bindass Kavya)

Earlier today, a video on the YouTube channel Bindass Kavya went live, featuring the creator's parents. It was hard to watch as it revealed some shocking updates related to Kavya Yadav.

In the clip, the content creator's parents were seen weeping as her father informed the audience about her going missing. Kavya's father said she left her house in anger yesterday (9 September 2022) around 2:00 pm, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

Both of her parents feared any mishappening and showcased their desperation in finding Kavya. Here's what they said in the video:

"Kavya has been missing since yesterday, 9 September, 2:00 pm. She left home in anger and hasn't returned ever since. She can't stay away from home for such a long time. (It seems like) Something bad must have (happened). She cannot stay away from us for such a long period."

Her father added:

"We are restless as we have been looking for her since yesterday night. No one is helping us, and the police haven't taken any action as we registered the FIR. We have also contacted the Aurangabad Police Commissioner's office and checked the CCTV footage, but there's no lead. However, the police aren't doing anything thing. It is we who are looking for her. They (police) haven't even called us back regarding any update."

During the video, they also said they were at Aurangabad's government hospital to look for their daughter. The BGMI creator's parents also requested the fans to look for her as they continued searching for her independently. Viewers can find the whole video here:

About Kavya's YouTube channels

For the unversed, Bindass Kavya's main channel features her family vlogs and has over 4.55 million subscribers. BindassKavya Gaming (1.65 million) is Kavya Yadav's secondary channel, where she uploads BGMI and Free Fire MAX/Free Fire content.

Edited by Ravi Iyer