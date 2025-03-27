Popular BGMI teams Gods Reign and Wyld Fangs eliminated from BGIS 2025

By Gametube
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:30 IST
Gods Reign and Wyld Fangs faced elimination from BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/ ScoutOp, Destro)
Gods Reign and Wyld Fangs are out of BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/ ScoutOp, Destro)

Popular teams Gods Reign and Wyld Fangs have been eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Day 3 of the Wildcard stage concluded on March 26, 2025, with 32 out of the total 64 teams having played all six of their scheduled matches. The remaining 32 will play their final three matches on March 27.

Only the top 16 from the overall points table will secure a spot in the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2. The remaining 48 will be eliminated.

Many teams have already faced elimination, as they failed to make it into the top 16 after playing all six of their matches.

Gods Reign and Wyld Fangs’ performance in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Gods Reign were underwhelming in their first three encounters of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard stage. They accumulated 19 points, with the help of 13 finishes, in their first three matches. The team played the final three matches on March 26 but failed to improve their results, securing only 13 points.

Overall, Gods Reign finished with 32 points and 23 finishes. With this tally, the Destro-led team missed out on a spot in the Semifinals Week 2.

Gods Reign won the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2025 earlier this year. They will aim to bounce back in the BMPS 2025, the second official tournament of the year.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a poor run in BGIS 2025, earning only nine points in their first three matches on March 24. They were unable to perform well in their final three matches, finishing with just 22 points overall.

At the end of Day 3, Cincinnati Kids ranked first on the overall scoreboard with 64 points. Diesel, Likitha, and Reckoning Esports were ranked second, third, and fourth with 63, 62, and 56 points, respectively.

GodLike has played only three matches so far and has accumulated 40 points. Team Soul, on the other hand, has earned just 11 points in their first three encounters. These two fan-favorite teams will play their next three matches on March 27.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
