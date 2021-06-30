PUBG Mobile star Dynamo drops cryptic hint about first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament date

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India released early access to the game, the internet has been teeming with speculation. As the excitement amongst Indian players keeps escalating, there have been several speculations regarding the possible events and tournaments.

A recent video uploaded by the famous PUBG mobile streamer Dynamo might have dropped a major hint about the Streamer Battle in BGMI. In the streaming session on the Dynamo Gaming channel, popular players Sc0ut, Kronten, Mavi, and Dynamo are seen discussing the latest st8 hacking scene.

Towards the end of the video, one of the fellow streamers asked Dynamo about the Streamer Battles tournament.

Dynamo responded (at 2:42:15) that the tournament might be hosted towards the start of next month. He did not pinpoint a specific date, but vaguely hinted towards the beginning of July.

There have been several rumors that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be hosting tournaments and events within and across India. However, this has not been confirmed officially.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India be released?

The game is expected to release soon. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton, the South Korean developer, rolled out early access for quite a few people on June 17 2021. Since then, a lot of eager fans have already made their way to Erangel. However, others are still awaiting the 'install' option on the Play Store.

Once the game is released, BGMI players will be a part of the global PUBG Mobile season. Even the RP rewards have been revealed, and former PUBG Mobile players can choose to transfer their data to BGMI or start afresh.

There are still no updates regarding the release of the game on the iOS platform. It is mostly speculated that BGMI will be made accessible to iOS users when the final version is released.

