Revenant Esports win BGMI Multiverse Series 2024

Revenant Esports are the winners of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024. During the five-day Grand Finals, the team garnered 283 points in 30 matches. The Sensei-led squad held the 16th position on Day 3, but their emphatic performance in the last three days helped them win the tournament. They secured a cash prize of ₹3 lakh thanks to their victory.

Earlier this month, Revenant Esports added Aquanox and Blaze, former Gods Reign players, to their roster. Both players, along with Sensei and Fierce, played outstandingly in the Grand Finals of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024. They registered five Chicken Dinners. The organization will aim to deliver a similar performance in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series.

BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Finals overview

Expand Tweet

Team Tamilas also impressed with their performance in the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024. The team secured the runner-up position with 265 points and 110 eliminations. They managed four Chicken Dinners in 30 games. MrIGL, Manty, and Maxxy had phenomenal performances throughout the event.

GodLike Esports finally found their form in this tournament and finished third. The Jelly-led squad bagged 265 points, 130 frags, and one Chicken Dinner. Jonathan picked up 44 eliminations and emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the Grand Finals.

Reckoning Esports ranked fourth with 255 points. The organization claimed three Chicken Dinners. Punk, the IGL of the squad, was the second-best player with 41 kills.

Team XSpark, who was in a prime spot after Day 2, struggled a bit in their last few encounters and finished fifth with 252 points. SprayGod from their squad clinched 40 kills. NinjaJod, their newest member, also looked impressive in his first tournament under the banner.

TWM Gaming, a rising club, finished sixth with 234 points and 101 eliminations. The roster came into the limelight during the BGIS 2023.

Meanwhile, Global Esports secured seventh place with 233 points. The Mavi-led crew faltered in the last few days, but NinjaBoi and Slug put up spectacular performances.

Hydra Esports finished ninth with 224 points. Orangutan Gaming, despite dominating the first day of the Grand Finals, came 12th with 199 points. Team Soul, a fan-favorite BGMI team, finished at the bottom with 170 points