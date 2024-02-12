Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Quarterfinals: Teams, format, and more

The Quarterfinals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 features a total of 32 teams, and the organizer has divided these teams into two groups. The top nine squads from each group will compete in the Semifinals. Each group will play 12 matches in the Quarterfinals. Day 1 of Group A has already played on February 11.

The top three teams of the online qualifiers have made it to the quarterfinals. Registration for the preliminary stage was recently conducted through the Skyesports Discord server. Apart from these teams, 29 clubs have been invited to the Quarterfinals.

The Semifinals will commence on February 28, and six teams have already been invited to the round. In total, 24 teams will contest in the penultimate phase across five days, with the top 16 progressing to the six-day Grand Finals.

Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Quarterfinals teams

Here are the teams participating in the Quarterfinals:

Group A

Entity Gaming WSB Gaming Enigma Gaming Hyderabad Hydras Medal Esports CS Esports Forever Esports Anonymous Gujarat Tigers Team Autobotz Team XSpark Dragon Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports Global Esports Celsius Esports

Group B

Carnival Gaming Marcos Gaming Big Brother Esports Aerobotz Esports VelocityGaming Wingod Esports Reckoning Esports Team 8Bit FS Esports Alibaba Esports Team Zero Team Navi Chemin Esports Team Tamilas OST Esports Raven Esports

After the conclusion of Day 1 of Group A, Entity Gaming captured the first spot with 80 points. They had a terrific start in the Quarterfinals, winning two out of their first six matches. The Soumraj-led team will play their remaining six matches without any pressure, as they will now easily make it to the Semifinals.

WSB, Enigma, and Hydra were also impressive on Day 1. Forever Esports and Gujarat Tigers placed seventh and ninth on the table, respectively. Meanwhile, Team XSpark, Hyderabad, and OR Esports had a disappointing start to the Quarterfinals. These clubs will have to improve their playstyles in the remaining six matches if they want to make it to the next phase.

Carnival Gaming, the former Team Soul lineup, is seeded in Group B. The Omega-led squad will aim to kick off their campaign on a strong note in the Quarterfinals. Chemin Esports has amazed everyone with outstanding performances in the past few months and is expected to be one of the top contenders for the Skyesports Champions Series title. Marcos and Velocity Gaming have returned to the BGMI scene and will also hope to achieve a respectable rank in this tournament.