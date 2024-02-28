Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals ended on February 28, and Team Soul secured the top spot with 52 points. Entity Gaming ranked second with 50 points and won two of their four matches today. Team Tamilas ensured third place with 41 points after clinching the last game of the day. Revenant and Orangutan Gaming held fifth and sixth positions with 36 and 34 points respectively.

WSB Gaming took sixth rank in the table with 32 points. GodLike Esports earned 26 points in their four games. Enigma, XSpark, and Wingod scored 18 points each after their inconsistent performance. Popular clubs OR Esports and Hydra Officials also struggled throughout.

This article will cover all information about the matches on Day 1 of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024.

Day 1 results of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series Semifinals

Overall standings of Semifinals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 1 - Miramar

WSB Gaming kicked off their Semifinal run with a bang as they notched up the first game with 26 points, including 16 kills. GodLike Esports also put up a splendid performance and secured 20 points with the help of 10 kills. Their newest addition, Apollo, was the MVP with seven eliminations.

Match 2 - Erangel

Entity Gaming was the winner of the second encounter with 19 points. Team Soul claimed nine points, including three kills. Orangutan, Bot Army, Wingod, and XSpark grabbed eight points each. Savitar from Wingod was the MVP with five kills.

Match 3 - Vikendi

Entity Gaming displayed amazing teamwork in the third match to win their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 24 points. Orangutan and Team Tamilas accomplished 14 and 12 points respectively. While GodLike and WSB, who did well in their opener, secured only three points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Revenant Esports won the fourth battle with 14 points. Orangutan had another good game, scoring 11 points. Blind Esports, led by BGMI star Aadi, gained 10 points. Enigma and XSpark got eight points each.

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Soul secured a commendable 31-point victory in the fifth game. Their BGMI pro, Rony, was the star performer with eight kills. Team Tamilas ensured 13 crucial points, while Chemin added nine points to their name. OR, Hydra, and GodLike claimed only four points each.

Match 6 - Miramar

Team Tamilas came out victorious in the sixth round with 19 points, thanks to their BGMI star Maxy’s seven kills. Reckoning and Revenant Esports collected 16 and 14 points, respectively. Team Soul earned eight points with the help of four kills.