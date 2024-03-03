Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals Day 5: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Soul jumped to the prime spot on Day 5 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals. The Manya-led squad has collected 179 points, including 127 kills, in their 20 matches. Team Tamilas was only three points behind them in second place and secured five Chicken Dinners. Entity Gaming captured the third position with 168 points.

Despite not having any Chicken Dinner, Orangutan Gaming stood in fifth with 132 points. Team XSpark held tenth place with 116 points. Hydra Official and Blind ranked 12th and 15th, with 114 and 107 points respectively.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, was 19th with 90 points after Day 5. GodLike Esports slipped to 21st rank with 85 points. OR Esports and Marcos Gaming were 22nd and 23rd with 80 and 63 points respectively. These teams will play their remaining four matches on March 4, 2024.

Day 5 results of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Match 25 - Miramar

CS Esports’ splendid performance led them to clinch the first round of the day with 22 points, with player Sarthak dismissing six enemies. Team 8Bit and Soul grabbed 16 and 13 vital points, respectively. Chemin Esports scored eight points with the help of five kills.

Match 26 - Erangel

Troye’s eight kills helped Entity Gaming secure a commendable 29-point victory in the second encounter. Blind, XSpark, and Aerobotz earned 14, 12, and 10 points for their respective names. Team Soul lost their initial fights and was eliminated with one point.

Match 27 - Sanhok

Chemin Esports defeated OR Esports in an intense clash in the end zone and took a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Marcos achieved 10 points, while GodLike Esports captured eight points thanks to their BGMI star Apollo’s four kills.

Match 28 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports emerged victorious with 20 points after displaying their magnificent run in this game. Revenant Esports garnered 15 points, including nine eliminations. Entity picked up 10 points after putting on an aggressive performance.

Match 29 - Erangel

Team Tamilas stunned everyone with a mammoth 28-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pro, MrIGL, clinched seven kills to his name. Team XSpark, Chemin, and Wingod collected 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 30 - Vikendi

Switching to the last game of Day 5, Team Soul sealed a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI prodigy, Nakul, claimed seven kills. Enigma Gaming gained 10 points, while Revenant and Chemin took nine points each.