Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals: All 24 qualified teams, dates, and more

The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 is scheduled to be played from March 25 to 28. In total, 24 teams have been selected for this stage. The 16 best teams from the Quarter Finals and the eight best teams from the Lower Bracket have earned spots here. These clubs, divided into three groups, will contest in matches following a round-robin format across four days for the 16 seats in the Finals.

The Quarterfinals was hosted among 32 teams from March 20 to 23. The Loser Bracket took place on March 24, where the bottom 16 teams from the Quarterfinals contested in five matches.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals

These are the 24 qualified teams for the Quarterfinals:

Orangutan Gaming Marcos Gaming Chemin Esports Forever Esports Blind Esports Inferno Squad Team Limra WSB Gaming Team 8Bit Genesis Esports Gujarat Tigers Team Soul Reckoning Esports Medal Esports Revenant Esports K9 Esports FS Esports Hydra Esports Global Esports Team XSpark Entity Gaming BOT Army Team Tamilas Gods Reign

Ash-led Orangutan Gaming was the top-performing team in the Quarterfinals. They will now be looking to secure their place in the Grand Finals. Marcos Gaming and Chemin Esports also had a strong run there, securing second and third positions. Forever Esports, which features three underdogs, did well and captured fourth spot.

Blind Esports, who recently acquired the ex Team Insane players, occupied fifth place in the Quarterfinals. Inferno Squad and Team Limra, two inexperienced BGMI lineups, also impressed with their results, claiming the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

Team 8Bit, who added Mac and Aditya to their squad, was ninth in the Quarterfinals. Team Soul, a fan-favorite club, came 12th after their average run in the Quarterfinals. Medal and Revenant also made it to the Finals from that stage.

FS Esports came out on top in the Lower Bracket of the BGMI Mobile Open. Hydra and Global Esports also made a nice comeback after an underwhelming performance in the Quarterfinals. Team XSpark showcased great performances throughout five matches of this stage and qualified for the Semifinals.

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, acquired a spot in the upcoming stage after displaying consistent results in the Lower Bracket. Team Tamilas and Gods Reign, two experienced BGMI lineups, have also made it to the Semifinals. All these teams will need top-notch performances in the upcoming phase to qualify for the Grand Finals.