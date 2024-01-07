Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Open Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 1 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Open Finals concluded today, January 6, 2024. Team Insane has taken the first position with 72 points after securing two Chicken Dinners. The unit won the third and fourth Day 1 games with 27 and 21 points, respectively. Now, this squad's aim will be to maintain their dominant position till the end by performing the same way they did today. The event has six more games to see.

Team Prince, who were previously under the Gujarat Tigers’ banner, came second with 65 points. The side couldn’t obtain a Chicken Dinner but played impressively throughout six matches. They claimed 35 eliminations, the most of any team on Day 1.

The Open Finals boasts 16 BGMI teams that have been chosen from the Pro Series' Conquest Open phase, where 2,048 participants contested. After the conclusion of 12 games, the top eight teams from this phase will meet the 24 invited squads in the upcoming stage. ESL has not yet revealed the full list of the teams directly entering the next phase.

Overall standings of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Open Finals Day 1

Team Insane dominated Day 1 of Open Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Skull TZ Esports came third with 60 points and two Chicken Dinners. They won the first and last matches of Day 1. The side got off to a superb start and seeks to earn a spot in the next stage.

Wingod and Reckoning Esports are fourth and fifth, respectively. Both lineups scored 58 points each on the first day. Team Aaru came seventh with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. 4Shot Esports, an underdog BGMI roster, is in eighth place with 54 points.

Team Together Esports and UP50 secured the ninth and tenth positions with 46 and 45 points, respectively. Aerobotz Esports saw a mediocre run in the first six matches of this phase. They gained only 35 points, including 14 eliminations.

Overall scoreboard of Open Finals Day 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

Dream Team and NONX Esports secured 32 and 21 points. They are in the 14th and 15th spots, respectively. Optimum and Pyramid Esports are in the last two positions. These teams will need to up their play in the remaining six matches to register a spot in the next phase.

The second and final day will be played on January 7, 2024. The ninth-to-16th-ranked teams will be eliminated from the Snapdragon Pro Series.