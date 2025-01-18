Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Day 10: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Jan 18, 2025 06:13 IST
Week 4 of SPS S6 Challenge Season began on Friday (Image via YouTube/ESL India)
Day 10 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season took place on January 17, 2025. Team GodLike maintained their lead at the top of the standings with 274 points and four Chicken Dinners. Despite a rough day, Team Versatile held on to second place with 242 points. Gods Reign climbed to third with 228 points, closely followed by Team Soul in fourth with 227 points.

Bot Army Esports dropped to the fifth spot with 224 points, despite securing five Chicken Dinners. Reckoning and Wyld Fangs took the sixth and seventh positions with 212 and 203 points, respectively.

Orangutan Gaming secured the eighth spot with 202 points, while Carnival Gaming, led by Hector, ranked ninth with 194 points.

Overall standings of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season after Day 10

Here are the overall standings after Day 10 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season:

  1. Team GodLike - 274 points
  2. Team Versatile - 242 points
  3. Gods Reign - 228 points
  4. Team Soul - 227 points
  5. Bot Army Esports - 224 points
  6. Reckoning - 212 points
  7. Wyld Fangs - 203 points
  8. Orangutan - 202 points
  9. Carnival Gaming - 194 points
  10. WindGod - 193 points
  11. Team Jelly - 190 points
  12. Gujarat Tigers - 184 points
  13. RedxRoss - 176 points
  14. Revenant XSpark - 176 points
  15. Medal Esports - 173 points
  16. K9 Esports - 173 points
  17. Team Empire - 159 points
  18. Phoenix Esports - 151 points
  19. Team 8Bit - 148 points
  20. Hidden Ones - 148 points
  21. Cincinnati Kids - 147 points
  22. Myth Official - 145 points
  23. Diesel Esports - 144 points
  24. Genesis Esports - 142 points
  25. DO OR DIE - 138 points
  26. 4Merical Esports - 132 points
  27. Genxfm - 130 points
  28. Vasista Esports - 128 points
  29. RGC Esports - 115 points
  30. Legit Esports - 107 points
  31. Team Tamilas - 104 points
  32. Minus40 Esports - 62 points

WindGod Esports finished 10th with 193 points, while Team Jelly earned the 11th spot with 190 points. Gujarat Tigers grabbed the 12th position with 184 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Revenant XSpark, a top-tier BGMI team, placed 14th with 176 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal and K9 Esports accumulated 173 points each in their 30 matches. Team 8Bit finished 19th with 148 points.

Cincinnati Kids, another experienced team, ranked 19th with 147 points. 4Merical Vibes, Genxfm, and Vasista occupied the 26th, 27th, and 28th positions with 132, 130, and 128 points, respectively.

Team Tamilas finished 31st with 104 points after struggling throughout the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Minus40 Esports remained in the last spot of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season standings with 62 points.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
