Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Day 10: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 10 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season took place on January 17, 2025. Team GodLike maintained their lead at the top of the standings with 274 points and four Chicken Dinners. Despite a rough day, Team Versatile held on to second place with 242 points. Gods Reign climbed to third with 228 points, closely followed by Team Soul in fourth with 227 points.

Bot Army Esports dropped to the fifth spot with 224 points, despite securing five Chicken Dinners. Reckoning and Wyld Fangs took the sixth and seventh positions with 212 and 203 points, respectively.

Orangutan Gaming secured the eighth spot with 202 points, while Carnival Gaming, led by Hector, ranked ninth with 194 points.

Overall standings of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season after Day 10

Here are the overall standings after Day 10 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season:

Team GodLike - 274 points Team Versatile - 242 points Gods Reign - 228 points Team Soul - 227 points Bot Army Esports - 224 points Reckoning - 212 points Wyld Fangs - 203 points Orangutan - 202 points Carnival Gaming - 194 points WindGod - 193 points Team Jelly - 190 points Gujarat Tigers - 184 points RedxRoss - 176 points Revenant XSpark - 176 points Medal Esports - 173 points K9 Esports - 173 points Team Empire - 159 points Phoenix Esports - 151 points Team 8Bit - 148 points Hidden Ones - 148 points Cincinnati Kids - 147 points Myth Official - 145 points Diesel Esports - 144 points Genesis Esports - 142 points DO OR DIE - 138 points 4Merical Esports - 132 points Genxfm - 130 points Vasista Esports - 128 points RGC Esports - 115 points Legit Esports - 107 points Team Tamilas - 104 points Minus40 Esports - 62 points

WindGod Esports finished 10th with 193 points, while Team Jelly earned the 11th spot with 190 points. Gujarat Tigers grabbed the 12th position with 184 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Revenant XSpark, a top-tier BGMI team, placed 14th with 176 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal and K9 Esports accumulated 173 points each in their 30 matches. Team 8Bit finished 19th with 148 points.

Cincinnati Kids, another experienced team, ranked 19th with 147 points. 4Merical Vibes, Genxfm, and Vasista occupied the 26th, 27th, and 28th positions with 132, 130, and 128 points, respectively.

Team Tamilas finished 31st with 104 points after struggling throughout the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Minus40 Esports remained in the last spot of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season standings with 62 points.

