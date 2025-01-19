Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Day 11: Overall rankings and summary 

Day 11 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season was played on January 18, 2025. Team GodLike ranked first in the overall leaderboard, with 292 points and four Chicken Dinners. Led by Saumraj, Team Versatile came second, with 261 points. Team Soul captured the third rank with 245 points. Bot Army and Gods Reign held the fourth and fifth spots, with 239 and 238 points, respectively.

Wyld Fangs, led by BGMI star Sensei, stood sixth with 224 points. Carnival Gaming and Orangutan managed to secure the seventh and eighth spots, with 224 and 218 points, respectively. Orangutan, led by Aaru, finished ninth with 212 points. Gujarat Tigers and Team Jelly claimed 206 points each.

33 out of the total 36 matches have already been played in the SPS BGMI Challenge Season. The remaining three games are set to be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The top 16 teams will then move to the LAN Finale.

Overall standings of SPS BGMI Challenge Season after Day 11

Team GodLike - 292 points Team Versatile - 261 points Team Soul - 245 points Bot Army - 239 points Gods Reign - 238 points Reckoning - 229 points Wyld Fangs - 224 points Carnival Gaming - 218 points Orangutan Gaming - 212 points RedxRoss - 207 points Gujarat Tigers - 206 points Team Jelly - 206 points WindGod - 205 points K9 Squad - 202 points Revenant XSpark - 194 points Medal Esports - 187 points Hidden Ones - 185 points Team Empire - 177 points Team 8Bit - 173 points Genesis Esports - 171 points Cincinnati Kids - 161 points Myth Official - 160 points Phoenix Esports - 158 points Diesel Esports - 153 points DO OR DIE - 150 points Genxfm - 145 points RGC Esports - 141 points Vasista Esports - 138 points 4Merical Esports - 134 points Team Tamilas - 127 points Legit Esports - 110 points Minus40 - 68 points

K9 Squad ranked 14th on the leaderboard, with 202 points accumulated over 33 matches. Revenant XSpark, the BMPS and BGIS 2024 winners, ranked 15th with 194 points. The Shadow-led BGMI squad will have to do better in its remaining three games to maintain its position in the top 16. Medal Esports came 16th, with 187 points.

Team 8Bit finished 19th with 173 points. The experienced lineup has improved its performance in the past few matches but is still in a red zone. Cincinnati Kids secured the 21st spot, with 161 points. Team Tamilas ranked 30th with 127 points, while Minus40 remains in the bottom with 68 points.

