Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Day 11: Overall rankings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Jan 19, 2025 05:17 IST
GodLike holds first rank after Day 11 of SPS Challenge Season (Image via YouTube/ESL India)
GodLike holds first rank after Day 11 of SPS BGMI Challenge Season (Image via YouTube/ESL India)

Day 11 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season was played on January 18, 2025. Team GodLike ranked first in the overall leaderboard, with 292 points and four Chicken Dinners. Led by Saumraj, Team Versatile came second, with 261 points. Team Soul captured the third rank with 245 points. Bot Army and Gods Reign held the fourth and fifth spots, with 239 and 238 points, respectively.

Wyld Fangs, led by BGMI star Sensei, stood sixth with 224 points. Carnival Gaming and Orangutan managed to secure the seventh and eighth spots, with 224 and 218 points, respectively. Orangutan, led by Aaru, finished ninth with 212 points. Gujarat Tigers and Team Jelly claimed 206 points each.

33 out of the total 36 matches have already been played in the SPS BGMI Challenge Season. The remaining three games are set to be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The top 16 teams will then move to the LAN Finale.

also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of SPS BGMI Challenge Season after Day 11

  1. Team GodLike - 292 points
  2. Team Versatile - 261 points
  3. Team Soul - 245 points
  4. Bot Army - 239 points
  5. Gods Reign - 238 points
  6. Reckoning - 229 points
  7. Wyld Fangs - 224 points
  8. Carnival Gaming - 218 points
  9. Orangutan Gaming - 212 points
  10. RedxRoss - 207 points
  11. Gujarat Tigers - 206 points
  12. Team Jelly - 206 points
  13. WindGod - 205 points
  14. K9 Squad - 202 points
  15. Revenant XSpark - 194 points
  16. Medal Esports - 187 points
  17. Hidden Ones - 185 points
  18. Team Empire - 177 points
  19. Team 8Bit - 173 points
  20. Genesis Esports - 171 points
  21. Cincinnati Kids - 161 points
  22. Myth Official - 160 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 158 points
  24. Diesel Esports - 153 points
  25. DO OR DIE - 150 points
  26. Genxfm - 145 points
  27. RGC Esports - 141 points
  28. Vasista Esports - 138 points
  29. 4Merical Esports - 134 points
  30. Team Tamilas - 127 points
  31. Legit Esports - 110 points
  32. Minus40 - 68 points

K9 Squad ranked 14th on the leaderboard, with 202 points accumulated over 33 matches. Revenant XSpark, the BMPS and BGIS 2024 winners, ranked 15th with 194 points. The Shadow-led BGMI squad will have to do better in its remaining three games to maintain its position in the top 16. Medal Esports came 16th, with 187 points.

Team 8Bit finished 19th with 173 points. The experienced lineup has improved its performance in the past few matches but is still in a red zone. Cincinnati Kids secured the 21st spot, with 161 points. Team Tamilas ranked 30th with 127 points, while Minus40 remains in the bottom with 68 points.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी