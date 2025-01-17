Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Challenge Season Week 4: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth and final week of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Challenge Season is scheduled to be held from January 17 to 19, 2025. A total of 32 clubs are competing in this stage for 16 spots in the LAN Finals, which will be hosted in Noida, Delhi NCR. These teams have played 27 matches in the previous three weeks and will play the remaining nine matches in Week 4.

Teams will aim to do their best in the final week of the Challenge Season. Many top-tier squads are not in a strong position after the third week. The remaining nine matches will be crucial for many clubs. The total prize pool of ₹1 core is up for grabs in the tournament.

Teams and groups for Week 4 of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season

32 teams have been seeded into four groups for this stage. Here are the groups and teams:

Group A

GodLike Esports Hidden Ones Wyld Fangs Team Tamilas Do Or Die GENXFM Esports Minus40 Esports Reckoning Esports

Group B

Team Empire Genesis Esports Team Soul Team Jelly Carnival Gaming K9 Esports WindGod Esports Phoenix Esports

Group C

Orangutan Diesel Esports Cincinnati Kids Team RedXRoss Myth Esports Revenant XSpark Bot Army Gods Reign

Group D

Gujarat Tigers 8Bit RGC Esports Vasista Esports Medal Esports Team Versatile 4Merical Esports Legit Esports

How to watch

The Challenge Season is being played online. Fans can watch it live on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming in both English and Hindi languages from 4 pm IST onwards.

These squads will play in Round Robin format similar to the previous weeks. Each group will take part in three matches daily. After the end of the week, teams ranked first to 16th from the overall points table will get a spot in the Finals.

Overall standings after Week 3

Team GodLike ranked first with 240 points and four Chicken Dinners after 27 matches. The Punk-led BGMI squad was impressive in the previous three weeks. Team Versatile also has had a great run so far as the side held second in the table with 236 points.

Bot Army, Team Soul, and Gods Reign finished third, fourth, and fifth with 212, 209, and 202 points respectively. These three teams have won five Chicken Dinners each.

Orangutan came sixth with 189 points, followed by WindGod and Reckoning. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI star Hector, finished ninth with 176 points, while Revenant XSpark was 15th with 160 points and one Chicken Dinner.

