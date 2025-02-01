Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Finals Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Finals concluded on February 1, 2025. Gods Reign moved up to first spot in the overall standings with 109 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Versatile, too, had a brilliant day as the club jumped to second rank with 100 points and three Chicken Dinners. Carnival Gaming slipped to third place with 99 points.

Orangutan Gaming was fourth in the standings with 82 points. Team Jelly and GodLike have grabbed 73 points each in 12 matches. Team Soul jumped up the ranks on Day 2, as the club moved up from 16th to seventh spot with 70 points. Revenant XSpark and Reckoning have scored 51 points each. Bot Army has collected only 36 points.

The third and final day of the SPS S6 Finals will be held on February 2. These clubs will take part in their rest six matches of the tournament. A total prize pool of ₹1 crore will be distributed among the participants.

Day 2 highlights of SPS BGMI S6 Finals

Match 7 - Erangel

Team Versatile made a great start to the day as the lineup secured a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner. RedxRoss added 13 points to their tally. Team Jelly, Gods Reign, and Reckoning ensured seven points each.

Match 8 - Miramar

Gods Reign conquered the second encounter of the day with 24 points. Team GodLike and Carnival Gaming managed 12 points each. Team Soul and Team Jelly earned nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 9 - Erangel

Team Versatile secured their third Chicken Dinner of this BGMI Pro Series Finals. They scored 16 points. Team Soul and GodLike also played well and took 14 points each. Medal Esports accumulated 10 points.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Team Soul was impressive in this game as they sealed a 21-point victory. Team Jelly, Versatile, and GodLike earned 10 points each. Carnival and Orangutan claimed eight points each.

Match 11 - Vikendi

Gods Reign came out victorious in this battle and pulled off a massive 24-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan and Versatile scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Team Jelly, GodLike, and Gujarat Tigers failed to perform well in this encounter.

Match 12 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming earned their first Chicken Dinner of this BGMI Pro Series Finals with 19 points. Wyld Fangs and Carnival Gaming grabbed 16 and 12 points, respectively. Bot Army and Team Jelly claimed nine points each. Soul and GodLike secured seven points each.

