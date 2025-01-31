Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Finals was held on January 31, 2025. Carnival Gaming was the star performer of the opening day, with the Hector-led squad grabbing the first rank with 59 points. Medal Esports finished second, while K9 Squad ranked third on the leaderboard, both scoring 44 points each. Gods Reign had a good day too, securing fourth place with 41 points.

Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star ClutchGod, claimed fifth position with 40 points. Revenant XSpark and Team Jelly have collected 37 points each in six matches. Team Versatile and Reckoning Esports have collected 30 points each.

Team GodLike had a poor run in their initial five games but bounced back in the sixth match and jumped to the 12th spot with 28 points. Their star player Jonathan was the top individual performer of the day with 14 kills. Meanwhile, WindGod and Wyld Fangs have earned 23 points each. Team Soul played poorly on Day 1 and ranked 16th with 14 points.

Day 1 summary of SPS BGMI S6 Grand Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Omega-led K9 Squad had an amazing start to the Finals, winning the first game with 21 points. Medal Esports also did well, managing 13 points. Orangutan Gaming earned 11 important points. Three experienced BGMI lineups — Versatile, GodLike, and Gods Reign, were eliminated from this match without a single point.

Match 2 - Miramar

Gods Reign made a brilliant comeback and achieved a 15-point Chicken Dinner. RedxRoss claimed 11 points while Reckoning and Orangutan grabbed nine points each. Team GodLike and Carnival Gaming ensured eight points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Versatile bounced back in the third encounter and picked up an impressive 20-point victory. Team Jelly also had a great game, collecting 13 crucial points. Revenant XSpark and Medal Esports took seven and six points respectively.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Gujarat Tigers emerged victorious in the fourth battle with 22 points. Gods Reign earned 13 points, while RedxRoss achieved nine points. Team Jelly and Wyld Fangs scored seven and six points respectively.

Match 5 - Vikendi

Carnival Gaming dominated the fifth game, with the BGMI lineup winning a huge 23-point Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark and Gods Reign posted 14 and 12 points respectively. WindGod secured nine points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Medal Esports ended the first day with a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. Thanks to Jonathan’s eight eliminations, Team GodLike finally found their form in this encounter and scored 17 important points. Carnival Gaming had another good match and earned 16 points.

