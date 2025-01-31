Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals is all set to start at 3 PM IST on January 31, featuring six matches on the opening day. The 16 finalists will kick off their campaign at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. This sixth edition of the SPS boasts a ₹1 crore prize pool, with the champions taking home ₹50 lakh.

These finalists qualified through the four-week Challenge Season and will now battle across 18 matches over three days. Spectators can watch the action live at the stadium.

Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 finalists

  1. Team GodLike
  2. Team Soul
  3. Gods Reign
  4. Team Versatile
  5. Wyld Fangs
  6. K9 Esports
  7. Bot Army
  8. Orangutan Gaming
  9. Reckoning
  10. Carnival Gaming
  11. Team Jelly
  12. WindGod
  13. RedxRoss
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Revenant XSpark
  16. Medal Esports

How to watch and the map schedule

The Finals will start from 3 PM IST onwards and will be streamed live on the YouTube and Facebook channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming in English and Hindi.

The first encounter is planned on the Erangel map, followed by the second match on Miramar. The third and fourth games are scheduled in the Erangel and Sanhok maps, respectively. The fifth contest is planned on the Vikendi map, while the final battle of the day is set on the Erangel map.

Here is the map schedule for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 3:00 PM IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 3:45 PM IST
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 4:30 PM IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:15 PM IST
  • Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:00 PM IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - 6:45 PM IST

Punk-led GodLike was phenomenal in the Challenge Season as the club finished first in the overall rankings. The fan-favorite BGMI squad will hope to maintain their superiority in the Grand Finals as well. Team Soul also looked good in the previous phase and claimed second rank. Gods Reign and Team Versatile too had a nice run, and will aim to make a strong start on Day 1.

Orangutan, Reckoning, and Carnival Gaming had an average performance in the previous stage. Gujarat Tigers — led by BGMI pro ClutchGod — was inconsistent and stumbled in their last few games. Revenant XSpark and Medal struggled during the Challenge Season but somehow secured a spot in the finals. Their objective will do well in this ultimate stage.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
