Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and how to watch 

January 31, 2025, marks the beginning of the Grand Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6. This high-octane contest will be hosted at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. The 16 top teams from the Challenge Season will clash against each other across three days in 18 matches. A huge prize pool of ₹1 crore will be distributed in the Finals.
The SPS S6 is the first major BGMI tournament of 2025. Each finalist will do their best to secure victory in the event and begin the year on a strong note. Many fan-favorite squads like GodLike, Soul, and Revenant XSpark have qualified for the Finals.
SPS BGMI Grand Finals participants
Here are the 16 participating clubs:
- Team GodLike
- Team Soul
- Gods Reign
- Team Versatile
- Wyld Fangs
- K9 Esports
- Bot Army
- Orangutan Gaming
- Reckoning
- Carnival Gaming
- Team Jelly
- WindGod
- RedxRoss
- Gujarat Tigers
- Revenant XSpark
- Medal Esports
How to watch and schedule
Fans can watch the SPS BGMI finale live at the venue. They can buy tickets online from the Insider.in website or from the box office near the stadium. All matches of the LAN Finals will also be live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming and ESL India’s YouTube and Facebook channels at 3 pm IST.
Here is the schedule for each day:
- Match 1 - Erangel - 3:00 pm IST
- Match 2 - Miramar - 3:45 pm IST
- Match 3 - Erangel - 4:30 pm IST
- Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:15 pm IST
- Match 5 - Vikendi - 6:00 pm IST
- Match 6 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST
Prize pool distribution
- First Place - ₹50,00,000
- Second Place - ₹20,00,000
- Third Place - ₹8,00,000
- Fourth Place - ₹5,00,000
- Fifth Place - ₹3,00,00
- Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000
- Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000
- Eighth Place - ₹1,50,000
- Ninth Place - ₹1,20,000
- 10th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 11th Place - ₹90,000
- 12th Place - ₹75,000
- 13th Place - ₹60,000
- 14th Place - ₹55,000
- 15th Place - ₹45,000
- 16th Place - ₹40,000
Team awards
- Most Finisher - ₹60,000
- Second-most Finisher - ₹30,000
- Most WWCD - ₹60,000
- Second-most WWCD - ₹30,000
Individual awards
- Top Finisher - ₹50,000
- Second-best Finisher - ₹30,000
- Third-best Finisher - ₹20,0000
- Fourth-best Finisher - ₹10,000
Team GodLike, Soul, and Gods Reign were in the top three of the previous stage, named Challenge Season. Saumraj-led Team Versatile and Sensei-led Wyld Fangs also had an impressive run in the previous stage.
Revenant XSpark, arguably the best BGMI team of 2024, had below-average performances in the Challenge Season. Medal Esports, led by Prince, also performed poorly but somehow grabbed a spot in the Finals. These teams will try to find their ideal form in the finals and secure a respectable spot.