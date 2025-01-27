Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 LAN Finals: Prize pool distribution announced

The Grand Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium. All 16 finalists will compete against each other from January 31, 2025, to February 2, 2025, for a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The finalists have been selected from the Challenge Season, which was played over four weeks from December 27, 2024, to January 19, 2025.
Many top tier BGMI lineups will be seen contesting for the trophy. Fans are allowed to watch the Finale live from the stadium. It will also be streamed live on ESL and Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channels from 4 pm IST.
Prize pool distribution for Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6
The winning club of the BGMI Pro Series will secure ₹50 lakh, which is 50% of the total prize pool. The second and third ranked teams will get ₹20 lakh and ₹8 lakh, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:
- First Place - ₹50,00,000
- Second Place - ₹20,00,000
- Third Place - ₹8,00,000
- Fourth Place - ₹5,00,000
- Fifth Place - ₹3,00,00
- Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000
- Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000
- Eighth Place - ₹1,50,000
- Ninth Place - ₹1,20,000
- 10th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 11th Place - ₹90,000
- 12th Place - ₹75,000
- 13th Place - ₹60,000
- 14th Place - ₹55,000
- 15th Place - ₹45,000
- 16th Place - ₹40,000
Team Awards
- Most Finisher - ₹60,000
- Second-most Finisher - ₹30,000
- Most WWCD - ₹60,000
- Second-most WWCD - ₹30,000
Individual Awards
- Top Finisher - ₹50,000
- Second-best Finisher - ₹30,000
- Third-best Finisher - ₹20,0000
- Fourth-best Finisher - ₹10,000
Participating teams in SPS Season 6 Grand Finals
- Team GodLike
- Team Soul
- Gods Reign
- Team Versatile
- Wyld Fangs
- K9 Esports
- Bot Army
- Orangutan Gaming
- Reckoning
- Carnival Gaming
- Team Jelly
- WindGod
- RedxRoss
- Gujarat Tigers
- Revenant XSpark
- Medal Esports
Team GodLike were the star performers of the Challenge Season. The Punk-led BGMI squad were impressive throughout the stage. Team Soul were second in the overall standings of the previous stage. Destro-led Gods Reign also did well and ranked third. These are the three teams to watch out for in the Finals.
Team Versatile had a fine start to the Challenge Season but faltered in their last few games and slipped to fourth place. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming and Gujarat Tigers had an average run. Revenant XSpark and Medal somehow managed to qualify for the finals and will look to produce better results in the Finals.