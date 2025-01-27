Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 LAN Finals: Prize pool distribution announced

The Grand Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium. All 16 finalists will compete against each other from January 31, 2025, to February 2, 2025, for a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The finalists have been selected from the Challenge Season, which was played over four weeks from December 27, 2024, to January 19, 2025.

Many top tier BGMI lineups will be seen contesting for the trophy. Fans are allowed to watch the Finale live from the stadium. It will also be streamed live on ESL and Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channels from 4 pm IST.

Prize pool distribution for Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6

The winning club of the BGMI Pro Series will secure ₹50 lakh, which is 50% of the total prize pool. The second and third ranked teams will get ₹20 lakh and ₹8 lakh, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - ₹50,00,000

Second Place - ₹20,00,000

Third Place - ₹8,00,000

Fourth Place - ₹5,00,000

Fifth Place - ₹3,00,00

Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000

Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000

Eighth Place - ₹1,50,000

Ninth Place - ₹1,20,000

10th Place - ₹1,00,000

11th Place - ₹90,000

12th Place - ₹75,000

13th Place - ₹60,000

14th Place - ₹55,000

15th Place - ₹45,000

16th Place - ₹40,000

Team Awards

Most Finisher - ₹60,000

Second-most Finisher - ₹30,000

Most WWCD - ₹60,000

Second-most WWCD - ₹30,000

Individual Awards

Top Finisher - ₹50,000

Second-best Finisher - ₹30,000

Third-best Finisher - ₹20,0000

Fourth-best Finisher - ₹10,000

Participating teams in SPS Season 6 Grand Finals

Team GodLike Team Soul Gods Reign Team Versatile Wyld Fangs K9 Esports Bot Army Orangutan Gaming Reckoning Carnival Gaming Team Jelly WindGod RedxRoss Gujarat Tigers Revenant XSpark Medal Esports

Team GodLike were the star performers of the Challenge Season. The Punk-led BGMI squad were impressive throughout the stage. Team Soul were second in the overall standings of the previous stage. Destro-led Gods Reign also did well and ranked third. These are the three teams to watch out for in the Finals.

Team Versatile had a fine start to the Challenge Season but faltered in their last few games and slipped to fourth place. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming and Gujarat Tigers had an average run. Revenant XSpark and Medal somehow managed to qualify for the finals and will look to produce better results in the Finals.

