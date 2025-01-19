Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Grand Finals: All 16 teams revealed 

With the conclusion of the Challenge Season, all 16 teams for the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 have been confirmed. The Finale will be played offline at the Noida Indoor Stadium from January 31 to Feature 2, 2025. These finalists will contest across three days for the prestigious trophy and a humongous prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The winners of the SPS Season 6 will be awarded ₹50 lakh in prize money, with the runner-up set to earn ₹20 lakh. A few top players will also be awarded in the event. Fans can watch the LAN Finale at the stadium.

Qualified teams for SPS BGMI Season 6 Finals

Here are the top 16 teams that have achieved a spot in the Finale:

Team GodLike Team Soul Gods Reign Team Versatile Wyld Fangs K9 Esports Bot Army Orangutan Gaming Reckoning Carnival Gaming Team Jelly WindGod RedxRoss Gujarat Tigers Revenant XSpark Medal Esports

Team GodLike was the top performer of the Challenge Season with 321 points in 36 matches. The Punk-led squad claimed four Chicken Dinners and 218 eliminations, while arch-rival Team Soul secured second place with 291 points, including 192 kills. The latter team won six Chicken Dinners at this stage.

Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, finished third with 289 points and grabbed seven Chicken Dinners, the most by any team in the Challenge Season. Team Versatile sealed the fourth spot with 278 points, with the Saumraj-led powerhouse overcoming a few hiccups in its last few matches.

Wyld Fangs, K9 Squad, and Bot Army collected 253, 250, and 242 points respectively. Orangutan and Reckoning also delivered good performances and made it to the Finale. Further down, Carnival and Team Jelly ranked 10th and 11th respectively.

Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI pro ClutchGod, sat 14th with 216 points and four Chicken Dinners, while Shadow-led Revenant XSpark finished 15th with 203 points. Medal Esports stood 16th with 202 points and somehow entered the Finale.

Hidden Ones failed to qualify for the Finals after finishing 17th with 197 points. Right behind them, Team Empire and Genesis settled for 18th and 19th respectively. Team 8Bit, led by BGMI pro Owais, sat 21st with 179 points and a Chicken Dinner.

4 Merical Esports finished 28th with 151 points. Team Tamilas, a well-known squad, languished 29th with 145 points. Vasista Esports, led by Pukar, ranked 30th with 140 points and two Chicken Dinners. Legit and Minus40 sat rock bottom with 124 and 71 points respectively.

