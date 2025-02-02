Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and overall standings

The Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 came to an end on February 1, 2025, and Gods Reign lifted the crown after demonstrating phenomenal performance in the Grand Finals. The experienced lineup posted 155 points in 18 matches of the Finals and won four Chicken Dinners, the most by any squad in the finale. The club received ₹50 lakh in prize money.

K9 Squad registered second place to their name after performing well in the last few matches. The Omega-led BGMI powerhouse grabbed 153 points, missing first place by a narrow margin. The team was awarded a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.

Team Versatile claimed third rank in the SPS Finals with 142 points. The team was consistent throughout this three-day contest, held at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Spower from the squad became the MVP with 36 kills. The lineup got ₹8 lakh in prize money.

Prize pool distribution of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6

Here is the prize pool distribution of the tournament:

Gods Reign- ₹50,00,000 K9 Squad - ₹20,00,000 Team Versatile - ₹8,00,000 Orangutan - ₹5,00,000 Team GodLike - ₹3,00,00 Carnival Gaming - ₹2,00,000 Team Soul - ₹1,75,000 Wyld Fangs- ₹1,50,000 Gujarat Tigers - ₹1,20,000 ReckoningEsports - ₹1,00,000 Medal Esports - ₹90,000 Team Jelly - ₹75,000 RedxRoss - ₹60,000 WindGod - ₹55,000 Revenant XSpark - ₹45,000 Bot Army Esports - ₹40,000

Team Awards

Most Finisher - K9 Squad - ₹60,000

Second-most Finisher - Gods Reign - ₹30,000

Most WWCD - Gods Reign- ₹60,000

Second-most WWCD - K9 Squad - ₹30,000

Individual Awards

MVP - Spower (Versatile) ₹50,000

Top Finisher - ₹30,000

Second-best Finisher - Beast (K9 Squad) - ₹20,0000

Third-best Finisher - Jonathan (GodLike) - ₹10,000

Orangutan Gaming secured fourth place with 131 points. Thanks to Jonathan's phenomenal performances, GodLike Esports acquired fifth rank with 131 points. Carnival Gaming lost their momentum on the final day and finished sixth with 122 points.

Team Soul had a mediocre season as the Manya-led brigade came seventh with 94 points. Meanwhile, Wyld Fangs and Gujarat Tigers ensured eighth and ninth points respectively. Reckoning and Medal also had an average event, finishing 10th and 11th respectively. Team Jelly was 12th in the overall standings.

Medal Esports, RedxRoss, and WindGod claimed 12th, 13th, and 14th to their respective names. Revenant XSpark, a well-known BGMI squad, stumbled completely and ended up in the 15th spot with only 59 points. Bot Army was 16th in the finals and received ₹40,000 in prize money.

