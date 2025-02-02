Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and overall standings

The Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 came to an end on February 1, 2025, and Gods Reign lifted the crown after demonstrating phenomenal performance in the Grand Finals. The experienced lineup posted 155 points in 18 matches of the Finals and won four Chicken Dinners, the most by any squad in the finale. The club received ₹50 lakh in prize money.
K9 Squad registered second place to their name after performing well in the last few matches. The Omega-led BGMI powerhouse grabbed 153 points, missing first place by a narrow margin. The team was awarded a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.
Team Versatile claimed third rank in the SPS Finals with 142 points. The team was consistent throughout this three-day contest, held at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Spower from the squad became the MVP with 36 kills. The lineup got ₹8 lakh in prize money.
Prize pool distribution of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6
Here is the prize pool distribution of the tournament:
- Gods Reign- ₹50,00,000
- K9 Squad - ₹20,00,000
- Team Versatile - ₹8,00,000
- Orangutan - ₹5,00,000
- Team GodLike - ₹3,00,00
- Carnival Gaming - ₹2,00,000
- Team Soul - ₹1,75,000
- Wyld Fangs- ₹1,50,000
- Gujarat Tigers - ₹1,20,000
- ReckoningEsports - ₹1,00,000
- Medal Esports - ₹90,000
- Team Jelly - ₹75,000
- RedxRoss - ₹60,000
- WindGod - ₹55,000
- Revenant XSpark - ₹45,000
- Bot Army Esports - ₹40,000
Team Awards
- Most Finisher - K9 Squad - ₹60,000
- Second-most Finisher - Gods Reign - ₹30,000
- Most WWCD - Gods Reign- ₹60,000
- Second-most WWCD - K9 Squad - ₹30,000
Individual Awards
- MVP - Spower (Versatile) ₹50,000
- Top Finisher - ₹30,000
- Second-best Finisher - Beast (K9 Squad) - ₹20,0000
- Third-best Finisher - Jonathan (GodLike) - ₹10,000
Orangutan Gaming secured fourth place with 131 points. Thanks to Jonathan's phenomenal performances, GodLike Esports acquired fifth rank with 131 points. Carnival Gaming lost their momentum on the final day and finished sixth with 122 points.
Team Soul had a mediocre season as the Manya-led brigade came seventh with 94 points. Meanwhile, Wyld Fangs and Gujarat Tigers ensured eighth and ninth points respectively. Reckoning and Medal also had an average event, finishing 10th and 11th respectively. Team Jelly was 12th in the overall standings.
Medal Esports, RedxRoss, and WindGod claimed 12th, 13th, and 14th to their respective names. Revenant XSpark, a well-known BGMI squad, stumbled completely and ended up in the 15th spot with only 59 points. Bot Army was 16th in the finals and received ₹40,000 in prize money.