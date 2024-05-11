Team Zero and WSB Gaming qualify for BGIS 2024 Round 3

On May 10, Group 2 of the BGIS 2024 Round 2 took part in all of their six matches. WSB Gaming had top-tier performances and accumulated 113 points, including 79 eliminations. They preferred to play aggressively in their last few matches and also picked up two Chicken Dinners. Their players Godz, Raiden, and Armxn10 played brilliantly there.

Team Zero, which boasts ScoutOp in their lineup, was inconsistent but managed to collect 43 points in their six games and place fifth in the overall leaderboard. The side could not claim any Chicken but sealed their spot in the third round.

The top seven teams from this group have earned their spots in the third round. Apart from these two teams, MG Esports, Xero Weibo, PCN, and IBV Gladiators also did well and qualified for the next round.

Team Zero and WSB’s performances in BGIS 2024 Round 2

Overall points table of Group 2 (Image via BGMI)

In the first game, Team Zero earned seven points with the help of four finishes, while WSB Gaming got off to a terrible start and scored only one point. MG Esports was the top performer this month as they clinched it with 24 points.

WSB Gaming’s strong performance in the second encounter helped them secure a convincing 27-point Chicken Dinner. GODZ from their squad eliminated eight players. Team Zero added five points in their second game of the BGIS Round 2.

WSB Gaming continued their dominance in the third battle and accumulated 18 points, including 12 kills. Godz showed his strength yet again and secured six kills. Team Zero ensured nine points to their name. 3I Esports was the winning team with 15 points.

WSB Gaming exhibited powerful performances in the fourth game and posted 26 points on the board. Their players Zeref, Armxn10, and Raiden claimed nine, seven, and seven kills, respectively. Team Zero only got one point.

In the fifth encounter, WSB Gaming grabbed 12 points with the help of seven kills. Team Zero garnered nine crucial points. Xero Reality obtained a 23-point victory in this game.

In their last game of the BGIS Round 2, WSB Gaming pulled off a huge 29-point Chicken Dinner. Their athletes Anujtoop and Armxn10 clinched seven and six frags, respectively. Team Zero collected 12 points, seven of which were from eliminations.