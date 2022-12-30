TSM NinjaJOD names Global Esports as the best BGMI team with gunpower

Shubham "NinjaJOD" Ranjan Sahoo, TSM India's BGMI player, believes Global Esports is the team with "the best gunpowder in India." The Battlegrounds Mobile India pro responded to questions posed by the chat while on a recent stream.

NinjaJOD is a famous Indian BGMI player and content creator. He is known for his Front Assaulter/ Entry Fragger gameplay.

NinjaJOD was showcasing his late-night scrims when the question caught his attention. He said:

"Team with the best gunpower in India currently? GE, i.e., Global Esports. I specifically find that team, Global, pretty strong. (It) plays pretty astonishingly."

NinjaJOD also called his teammate Harsh "AquaNox" Rao the best player when asked about the same.

A look at Global Esports' BGMI Roster as of 2022

Global Esports is among India's most well-known and oldest esports organizations, with highly successful rosters across various titles. While GE's PUBG Mobile roster wasn't always as impressive, that changed with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The team started raking up consecutive wins in notable tournaments.

The Global Esports BGMI roster won the BGMI Masters Series 2022, where the team outperformed tournament favorites GodLike Esports and dominated throughout. Their win at this tournament was noteworthy because it followed a hacking accusation against one of the players.

The current roster of Global Esports consists of the following members:

Mohammad "Manya" Raja

Ajay "AJ"

Khush "Jokerr" Singh

Nakul "NakuL" Sharma

Manpreet "Rony" Singh

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently blocked in India, the team was seen in action at the Snapdragon Conquest New State Invitational, participating as a New State Mobile (formerly PUBG New State) roster.

Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene is inactive at the moment

The Indian government blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2022 due to national security concerns. So far, there is no information on its return. Although its servers are still online, game development has been halted as the latest patch was dropped over five months ago. Moreover, the esports scene suffered massive setbacks as several rosters were forced to disband. Most pros have moved on to other titles.

Regardless of the title's downfall, the Indian government recently recognized esports in its official games/sports list. This means large-scale multi-sporting sporting events will include esports. This could be a transformative decision for the regional industry and will likely churn out a new generation of professional gamers.

