Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, was the star-performing squad on Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023. The unit accumulated 81 points, including 30 eliminations, in seven games. Orangutan Gaming (74) and Team Soul (72) placed in second and third positions respectively. Gods Reign, too, did exceptionally well and came fourth with 68 points.

Global Esports, with their new BGMI roster, looked confident on the opening day as the Mavi-led lineup gained 66 points today. Blind Esports, the Skyesports Championship winner, obtained sixth place with 65 points. GodLike Esports had a disappointing day, ending up in 15th place with 26 points.

BGMI Diwali Battle Finale Day 1 highlights

Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming displayed a well-balanced game to clinch the opener with 20 points. Entity Gaming, too, started the campaign on a strong note, scoring 18 impressive points. Revenant garnered 15 points, while Gujarat Tigers and OR bagged 12 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Blind Esports completely took control of the last few zones of the second encounter and grabbed a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming had another excellent run, adding 16 points to their tally. Team 8Bit and XSpark gained 11 and 10 points respectively. Revenant got nine points, including eight frags.

Match 3 - Erangel

OR Esports took an easy 23-point Chicken Dinner in the third clash held on the Erangel map. It was also a great game for Psyche as they obtained 20 points. Gujarat Tigers and Team Soul managed 14 and 11 points respectively. GodLike yet again suffered an early exit with a single point.

Match 4 - Sanhok

The fourth game of the BGMI contest saw Gods Reign secure a fabulous 11-kill Chicken Dinner. 8Bit, too, played spectacularly to ensure 16 points to their name. Midwave put on a good show, taking 14 impressive points. Team Soul and Blind posted 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Erangel

Despite losing two of their roster earlier, Gujarat Tigers pulled off a 20-pointer. Team XSpark also did their job well and collected 20 important points. Soul and OR Esports plundered 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Team Soul played superbly in the second Miramar battle and pulled off a fine 23-point victory. Global Esports also delivered an impressive comeback and registered 18 points. Team Tamilas and Entity got 15 and 14 points to their respective names.

Match 7 - Erangel

Entity Gaming managed to win the last game of Day 1 of the BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals with 23 points. Orangutan ended the day well by collecting 22 points. Team Tamilas and Global Esports earned 16 and 14, respectively, from this encounter.