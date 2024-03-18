Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Finals: Winners, overall standings, and more

The first weekly finals of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising ended on March 17 after 12 matches. Team Soul emerged as the best performing club with 140 points, including 85 points. The Manya-led squad dominated the week and secured four Chicken Dinners. Their stars Spower and Rony picked up 24 and 22 eliminations, respectively, and earned ₹1.5 lakh in prize money.

Hydra Official finished second with 114 points, including 55 frags. The Dreams-led roster was impressive from the initial match and kept up their consistent pace until the end. The team got a cash reward of ₹1 lakh in the weekly finals.

Team Tamilas secured the third position with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners. The MrIGL-led lineup improved their performance on the second day and jumped to the third spot, gaining ₹75,000 in prize money.

Overall standings of Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 1 Finals

The Week 1 finals was held on March 16 and 17. The 16 finalists fought in 12 matches. Here is the overall scoreboard:

Team Soul - 140 points Hydra Official - 114 points Team Tamilas - 110 points Gujarat Tigers - 92 points Marcos Gaming - 79 points Enigma Gaming - 68 points Team Forever - 63 points Genxfm Esports - 63 points Windgod - 52 points Gods Reign - 51 points Team Aaru - 47 points Team 8Bit - 47 points WSB Gaming - 46 points GodLike Esports - 45 points Team XSpark - 42 points Carnival Gaming - 20 points

Gujarat Tigers earned 92 points and secured fourth place on the leaderboard. Their BGMI star, Wixxky, was the second best player in the weekly finals with 23 kills. Marcos Gaming claimed the fifth spot with 79 points, followed by Enigma Gaming with 68 points.

Team Forever (63) and Genxfm (63) were seventh and eighth in the standings, respectively. Gods Reign, led by BGMI prodigy Destro, came 10th with 51 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aaru and 8Bit collected 47 points each, and both teams had a below-average run.

GodLike Esports ranked 14th with 45 points after a disappointing performance in the weekly finals. Team XSpark also struggled to find their rhythm and ended up in the 15th spot with 42 points. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI pro Omega, collected only 20 points in 12 matches and had a horrible run there. They will try to make a comeback in the second week of the India Series 2024.