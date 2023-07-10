Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Finals kicked off, with Revenant Esports securing the top spot when Day 1 ended. This squad secured two Chicken Dinners out of the six matches they played on July 9, accumulating a total of 64 points. Close behind them is the popular Team Soul, who managed to win one game and currently holds 52 points.

Blind Esports displayed an aggressive playstyle from the first match, securing the third position with 45 points. On the other hand, Team X Spark exhibited a disappointing performance, earning only 14 points and settling for 15th place.

Blind Esports secured victory in the first match of the day, thanks to the exceptional performance of SPower. With seven eliminations, he alone accounted for over 60% of the team's total contributions. Although Genesis Esports missed out on claiming the Chicken Dinner due to minor errors, they still earned a valuable 13 points.

In the second match, Revenant Esports showcased their strategic prowess and emerged victorious with 11 eliminations. Team Insane followed closely and secured the second spot with 13 points. Despite an early elimination, Gladiator managed to accumulate seven eliminations, courtesy of BGMI Pro Justin, who was also recognized as the match MVP.

Revenant Esports continued their success in the third game, securing their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 11 eliminations. Rex from Numen Gaming led his team to the second rank through a remarkable heal battle, while BGMI star Gill stood out as the MVP with six eliminations. Team Soul also performed well, securing eight frag points in this round.

In the fourth match played on Sanhok, Gladiator Showgun showcased exceptional skills in a 1v2 situation, securing victory for his team. Numen Gaming displayed consistent performance and settled for the second rank with seven eliminations, while Team Soul secured the third position, largely thanks to Akshat's MVP performance.

After a series of impressive matches, Team Soul finally claimed the Chicken Dinner in the fifth battle on Miramar, with 11 eliminations. Goblin's outstanding performance, eliminating five enemies, earned him the MVP title. Gladiator once again demonstrated consistency and ranked second, albeit with only three eliminations.

In the final match of the day, Team Insane's effective zone control led them to victory with 15 eliminations. Numen Gaming once again achieved a high rank, securing five eliminations, while Blind Esports, despite an early elimination, managed to accumulate nine frag points.

